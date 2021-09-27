UK needs to be more clear about the risks of investing in China – Labor





People attend the British Labor Party’s annual conference in Brighton, Britain on September 26, 2021. REUTERS / Hannah McKay

BRIGHTON, England, Sept. 27 (Reuters) – Britain must be more “clear-headed” about the risks of Chinese investments in key industries like nuclear power, opposition Labor Party said on Monday accusing Prime Minister Boris Johnson of an inconsistent strategy towards Beijing. In an interview with Reuters, Labor foreign policy chief Lisa Nandy said Chinese involvement in the UK economy cannot be completely stopped, but key industries must be better protected in the interests of security national. “Some people have compared it to a Cold War-type situation. It’s not, it’s much more complicated than that,” Nandy said on the sidelines of the Labor Party’s annual conference in Brighton, southern England. ‘England. “We need to be much more lucid about the risks to the UK posed by Chinese investment and the Chinese government.” Johnson’s government itself has expressed national security concerns over Chinese investments, excluding telecommunications company Huawei from its next-generation mobile network. But China remains involved in the construction of a new nuclear power station in the south of England, in collaboration with the French company EDF. That, on top of government criticism of China’s role in the former British colony of Hong Kong and its treatment of Uyghur Muslims in its western Xinjiang region, amounted to a muddled foreign policy dictated by government departments in conflict, Nandy said. “It’s no wonder the foreign minister was not taken seriously in Beijing, when he – now she – cannot even be taken seriously around the cabinet table,” said Nandy, referring to Foreign Minister Liz Truss and his predecessor Dominic Raab. . Earlier this year, the Johnson government rejected parliamentary proposals to ban the government from making trade deals with countries that commit genocide, after a China-focused dispute. A Labor government, which is not expected until 2024 if Johnson runs for a full term as prime minister, would echo U.S. law and ban the importation of goods produced using modern slavery, has Nandy said, citing cotton from Xinjiang as an example. China has repeatedly rejected accusations of genocide and human rights violations in Xinjiang. Nandy’s call for a tougher line on China echoes that of influential critics of Johnson’s own party, who, while welcoming his approach to Huawei, have expressed concern over the energy project. nuclear power and the treatment of Uyghur Muslims. “There has been a consensus that has formed across the House of Commons that is realistic about Chinese involvement in Britain, but is also quite clear-headed about it,” Nandy said. “Unfortunately, that does not yet include the government.” Reporting by William James Editing by Robert Birsel Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

