PM Modi to launch national digital health mission on September 27





PM-DHM Deployment Coincides With Third Birthday Of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) | Photo credit: Twitter | Photo credit: Twitter Highlights Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch Pradhan Mantri National Digital Health Mission (PM-NDHM) on September 27 at 11 a.m. The initiative was announced on PM at Fort Rouge on August 15, 2020 PM-NDHM sandbox was created as part of the mission and will serve as a technology and product testing framework New Delhi: With the aim of developing health infrastructure and services across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Pradhan Mantri National Digital Health Mission (PM-NDHM) on September 27 at 11 a.m., followed by his remarks. The initiative was announced by PM Modi at Fort Rouge on August 15, 2020; it is currently in its pilot phase in the territories of the Union of Sex – Chandigarh, Dadra, Daman and Diu, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshwadeep, Ladakh and Pondicherry. The deployment of PM-NDHM coincides with the third anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). What we know about the Pradhan Mantri national digital health mission PM-NDHM aims to create a transparent e-health ecosystem by providing a range of data, infrastructure and information services on a common platform where every citizen can securely download and access their health records. health. It will also allow the longitudinal exchange of health records between patients and doctors with the consent of the former. The key component of PM-NDHM is a unique health identifier for each citizen which can be created by entering the details of Aadhar card and registered cell phone number. This will also serve as a health account to which all reports, prescriptions and diagnostic files can be linked. These can then be accessed or viewed through a mobile phone application – a register of health professionals (HPR) and registers of health facilities (HFR). It will act as a repository of health care providers listed in modern and traditional medicine among doctors and hospitals. PM-NDHM sandbox explained The PM-NDHM Sandbox was created as part of the mission and will serve as a technology and product testing framework. This will allow organizations and private actors in the health sector to be part of the PM-NDHM ecosystem by being listed as a user or provider of health information. This mission will enable an efficient exchange of healthcare information between patients and professionals via online support eliminating the hassle of keeping all records in pen and paper form. It will also provide patients with easy access to health facilities. Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to write about the upcoming announcement. “Tomorrow September 27 is an important day for the healthcare industry in India. At 11 a.m., the Ayushman Bharat digital mission would be launched. This mission harnesses technology to improve access to healthcare and opens the door to new innovations in the sector, ”he wrote. Tomorrow September 27 is an important day for the healthcare industry in India. At 11 a.m., the Ayushman Bharat digital mission would be launched. This mission leverages technology to improve access to healthcare and opens the door to new innovations in the sector. https://t.co/MkumY17Ko1 – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2021 Health ID: The Purpose and Benefits The Health ID will keep a digital track of all of a citizen’s health records. By presenting it to a care provider, the professional will have access to the files of the holder of the identity document after having received his agreement. After that, the ID holder can also receive test reports, diagnostics and prescriptions digitally from verified and listed service providers.

