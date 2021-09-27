Scottish oil industry fades as wind power beckons

ABERDEEN, Scotland It’s easy to see how vital oil is to this venerable port city on the north east coast of Scotland. Step out of the gate of the small international airport and you are rocked across the road by the roar of helicopters carrying crews to oil rigs scattered across the North Sea.

Drive through the city and you’ll pass sprawling office parks with oil company logos, the home of some of Scotland’s 71,000 engineers, geologists, drillers and more who work in the oil and gas industry. Overall, the industry accounts for around 7 percent of Scotland’s economic output.

Yet the Scottish oil and gas industry is struggling.

British North Sea oil production has been on a long and steady decline for two decades, and last year’s production was around a third of its 1999 peak. Natural gas production in the region is Also down in recent weeks as gas prices have skyrocketed, pushing up utility bills. Jobs related to the offshore oil industry have fallen by nearly 40% in the past five years, according to Oil and Gas UK, a trading group.