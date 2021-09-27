Steve Double appointed government whip in Boris Johnson cabinet reshuffle





A Cornwall MP has been appointed government whip following last week’s reshuffle of the Prime Minister’s top officials. Steve Double, MP for St Austell and Newquay, was promoted to the post during Boris Johnson’s cabinet reshuffle last week. Mr. Double said of this appointment: “I am honored and delighted to have been appointed by the Prime Minister as government whip as part of the reshuffle. Read: Caregiver turned away from Morrisons gas station because she “is not a rescuer” “It has been an incredible time over the past two years as Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Affairs at the height of the pandemic. It has been an honor to serve two Secretaries of State in these historic times. “Now for a new challenge and I look forward to joining the office of the whips and working towards the realization of the exciting government agenda and of course continuing to represent and work for the people of Mid-Cornwall, the place to which I belong, which will always be the greatest honor for me. “ Whips are a team of ministers whose job it is to get MPs from other parties to follow the party line in important votes, overseen by the chief whip. They also keep other Members informed of what the government wants to bring to the House and negotiate the day-to-day business of Parliament. Double has served as Parliamentary Private Secretary at the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs since 2019, before receiving the recent new post. In the same reshuffle, some far-reaching changes have been made by the Prime Minister. Chief among them was the dismissal of Education Secretary Gavin Williamson. Williamson has been criticized by teachers, university staff unions and students for his “disastrous” handling of the Covid-era school exam problem. Dominic Raab was removed from the Foreign Ministry to be replaced by Liz Truss, and Nadine Dorries replaced Oliver Dowden as Culture Secretary. Meanwhile, Boris’ allies, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Interior Minister Priti Patel, have kept their jobs. You can stay up to date on the top news near you with FREE CornwallLive Newsletters learn more about our range of daily and weekly newsletters and register here or enter your email address at the top of the page. More stories from Cornwall: Cornwall gas stations to cap their customers at 40 The video captures a confusing object coming out of the sea

