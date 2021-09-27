Donald Trump just sort of endorsed Stacey Abrams as governor





How little esteem does Trump have for the current Republican governor? So little that in an election appearance in Georgia this weekend, Trump looked to be just fine with Stacey Abrams, Kemp’s opponent in 2018, becoming governor in 2022.

“… Of course having him, I think, might be better than having your current governor, if you want to know what I think.” It could very well be better.

In several rants against Kemp (and Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger), Trump has argued that the reason neither was willing to overturn the state’s 2020 election results was because they were afraid of Abrams. (Abrams formed a voting rights and accessibility group after his narrow 2018 loss to Kemp.)

“Brian Kemp, Raffensperger and your heads of state have surrendered to Stacey Abrams,” Trump insisted. “They totally surrendered to her. I think he’s scared of Stacey Abrams. I don’t understand. Stacy, you know, you have a great team. OK?”

And then he did it again.

“Your heads of state surrendered to Stacey Abrams and let themselves be intimidated by a disastrous consent decree that effectively abolished signature verification and paved the way for massive fraud,” Trump said. “And they don’t want to do anything about it. They don’t.”

What Trump’s praise for Abrams and scathing criticisms from Kemp (and Raffensperger) should remind us of is this basic fact: Donald Trump is as much (if not more) at war with his own party as he is with the Democrats.

Just look at what Trump has done since his loss in the 2020 election last November:

* Endorsed a main GOP challenger to Lisa Murkowski, who he says is “bad” for the Last Frontier. * Approved a primary GOP challenger to Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming. Washington State. * A savage Anthony Gonzalez when Republican Congressman from Ohio announced his retirement. * Attacked Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey for failing to overturn the state’s 2020 election results * Actively sought to recruit someone to challenge Mitch McConnell for the latter’s place as senior Republican in the Senate.

There’s more, but you get the idea: Donald Trump is more focused on bringing down Republicans he says were disloyal to him than beating Democrats in 2022. Because he just can’t get over it. the fact that he lost the 2020 election. fair and honest. And neither Kemp nor Raffensperger nor any other elected Republican did anything to him to make him lose. He just lost.

Do not believe me ? Hear what South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said to Trump in June, according to an account in the new book “Peril:”

“You can go after Biden better than anyone,” Graham told Trump. “But you can’t do that and complain about losing at the same time.… If we come back in 2022 and take back the House and take over the Senate, you will get your fair share of credit. If we fail to take back the House and the Senate in 2022, Trumpism, I think, will die. January 6 will be your obituary. If we don’t win in 2022, we’re screwed. “

Trump, because he’s Trump, hasn’t listened to Graham – as evidenced by his apparent support for Abrams, who is openly considering another gubernatorial bid against Kemp next year.

Why not? Because Donald Trump is about doing what’s right for Donald Trump, not the Republican Party. It is astonishing that the majority of the elected Republicans still do not include / understand it.

