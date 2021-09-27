Marvel president accused of breaking law as part of VA program under Trump





US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Ike Perlmutter, CEO of Marvel Entertainment, before signing an Order in Council at the US Department of Veterans Affairs April 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

House Democrats on Monday accused three associates of Donald Trump, including the president of billionaire Marvel Entertainment, Ike Perlmutter, of breaking the law by using their connection to the former president’s private golf club to shape policy veterans for their own benefit.

Perlmutter, lawyer Marc Sherman and Doctor Bruce Moskowitz known as the “Mar-a-Lago Trio” refused to comply with a federal transparency law while secretly influencing the Department of Veterans Affairs during administration Trump, two Democratic committee chairs said in a press release.

Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were aware of the efforts, Democrats said, citing recently released documents that include emails from Ivanka’s personal account.

“Reinforced” by their ties to Mar-a-Lago, the three men “broke the law and sought to exert undue influence on government officials to promote their own personal interests,” said the chairman of the oversight committee. Carolyn Maloney, DN.Y., and Veterans Committee Chairman Mark Takano, D-Calif., In a press release.

“The documents we release today highlight the secretive role the trio have played in developing VA initiatives and programs, including a ‘hugely profitable’ plan to monetize veterans’ medical records,” said said Maloney and Takano.

They accused the trio of violating transparency rules established by the Federal Advisory Committee Act.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice did not immediately respond when asked if the agency would investigate the Democrats’ claims. A spokesperson for Marvel Entertainment did not immediately respond.

Steve Bannon (left), senior adviser to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, walks with physician Dr Bruce Moskowitz (right) as they arrive to attend a meeting between Trump and health leaders at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, the United States, Dec. 28, 2016.

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

In August 2018, ProPublica published an investigation accusing Perlmutter, Sherman and Moskowitz of pushing VA officials to adopt certain policies without accountability or oversight that have remained hidden from all but a few agency insiders.

Takano in 2019 announced an investigation and asked then VA secretary Robert Wilkie for documents related to the three men.

This is the news in development. Please check for updates.

