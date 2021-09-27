The insignificance of Trump’s incompetence





Donald Trump. Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

Undoubtedly last week’s most talked-about essay is Robert Kagan’s “Our Constitutional Crisis Is Already Here” in the Washington Post, a long and compelling examination of the very grave danger that Donald Trump poses to American democracy in the past. approaching 2024. presidential election.

But that doesn’t mean everyone is convinced. Ross Douthat of the New York Times finds the argument unconvincing because Kagan (like, Douthat thinks, most of Trump’s liberal worries) ignores Trump’s incompetence. What we learned from Trump’s time in the White House, according to Douthat, was that he had virtually no idea how government worked or how to get it to do what he wanted, even on ordinary political issues, not to mention the launch of a successful coup. Therefore, Douthat concludes that anyone who insists that “Trump will personally organize his way to a constitutional crisis without any of the powers he enjoyed in 2020 must face the reality of the incompetence with which he has used all those powers. from ’16 to ’20. “

It could be a convincing criticism if Kagan had suggested that Trump would single-handedly reverse a defeat in the 2024 election, making himself president through fine manipulation of the levers of power. But that’s not Kagan’s argument at all. Kagan asserts the following: that if Trump runs, he will win the GOP nomination; that if he is the candidate and loses the election, he will claim that he was robbed a second time by electoral fraud; and that the consequence of this demand will be much worse than what happened after the 2020 elections.

The outcome will not be worse because Trump is some kind of genius at controlling the institutions of American democracy, which of course would be much more difficult for him to look at from the outside than he was with him in the process. of fuming in the Oval Office last time. Winter. The outcome will be worse because of Trump’s only political talent, namely demagogic manipulation of public opinion, precisely the same talent he wielded in 2016, first to take control of the GOP and then to win. her narrow victory over Hillary Clinton.

The story continues

It was this skill that persuaded two-thirds of Republicans that the 2020 election was stolen. It was this skill that inspired a series of Republican-dominated states to replace election officials with Trump loyalists. And it is this skill that keeps most Republicans in Congress from speaking out against Trump’s civically corrosive lies.

It would take no governance skills for Trump to wreak havoc after the 2024 vote, which is really all Kagan predicts, including “weeks of competing mass protests in multiple states as lawmakers on both sides claim. victory and burden others with unconstitutional efforts to seize power. “

Where would such chaos end? I have no idea, but nowhere is it good. And Donald Trump has more than enough talent to be successful.

