Boris Johnson plans to call in military to ease fuel crisis

The prime minister is reportedly considering seeking military support to deliver fuel to gas stations after days of panic by buying dry pumps.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has chosen to suspend competition laws for the fuel industry in order to allow suppliers to target service stations that are out of service on an emergency Sunday evening.

Numerous reports have indicated that Boris Johnson will be considering whether to follow up on this by taking the drastic step of sending the military to drive tankers this week.

“Frenzied shopping has compounded fuel supply problems caused by a shortage of truck drivers, with Staffordshire gas stations running out of fuel this weekend.

Burton, Swadlincote, Uttoxeter, Rugeley and Stafford gas stations were among those running out of fuel after drivers rushed to pumps. Morrisons gas station and Five Lane Ends gas station in Burton were among those that ran out of fuel on Friday amid panic shopping.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps declined to rule out a call for military aid after queues continued in UK garages over the weekend.







Mr Shapps has already backed down on his reluctance to import foreign labor to solve the truck driver shortage by creating 5,000 three-month visas to bring in additional carriers to deal with delivery pressures.

The cabinet minister told the BBC the move would solve the shortfall of 100 to 200 tanker drivers, as he urged motorists to be reasonable and only refuel when needed to help reduce Queues.

Long waits at gas stations saw police called for a scuffle on a north London forecourt as motorists continued their panic shopping, which was sparked after BP disclosed to the media that the driver shortage of truck could impact its ability to track fuel deliveries.

The surge in demand led the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) to warn that up to two-thirds of its members, or nearly 5,500 independent outlets, were out of fuel on Sunday, with the rest partly in dry and soon exhausted.

Concern over stock depletion led Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to act following a meeting with oil companies and retailers on Sunday.

Mr Kwarteng has chosen to temporarily exempt the industry from competition law to allow the industry to share information so that it can target areas with low fuel supply.

Citing what is known as the Downstream Petroleum Protocol, Mr Kwarteng said: While there has always been and always has been a lot of fuel in refineries and terminals, we are aware that there have been issues with the supply chains.

That is why we will adopt the protocol to ensure that industry can share vital information and work together more effectively to minimize disruption.







In a separate joint statement from Shell, ExxonMobile and Greenergy, the industry reiterated that supply pressures were caused by temporary spikes in customer demand, not a nationwide fuel shortage.

PRA Chairman Brian Madderson, who described the buying rate as frenzied, told the BBC that forecourt closures and exhausted pumps were due to outright panic buying.

He said oil companies were prioritizing filling motorway service stations, with one of those stopping points reporting a 500% increase in demand from last week, as users of the road flocked to refuel.

As part of the government’s efforts to relieve broader supply chain pressures, 5,500 foreign worker visas will also be made available to the poultry sector as it strives to ensure that a range Healthy turkey is available for Christmas dinners.

But retailers have warned the move to relax immigration rules to address supply chain concerns was too small, too late to keep store shelves fully stocked in December.

British Retail Consortium director Andrew Opie said the shortage of truck drivers means we won’t be able to put all the products on the shelves that we would have liked.

Mr Shapps said visas were only part of the government’s back-up plan, as he admitted efforts to rebuild the national freight workforce could take years.

The package includes the ambition to train an additional 4,000 truck drivers, while the military has been recruited to provide additional heavy-duty driving tests to reduce the backlog caused by pandemic lockdowns of coronavirus.

Nearly a million letters will also land on the doormats of people with heavy vehicle licenses in the coming days, prompting them to return to work now that wages have risen.