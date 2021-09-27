Greenpeace Manchester volunteers call on Boris Johnson to be a climate leader ahead of UN conference





On Saturday September 25, volunteers from the Manchester Greenpeace Group organized a Great Big Green Week event (September 18-26) in Chorlton Green. Over 2,000 events will be organized across the UK as part of Great Big Green Week, calling on the UK government to lead global ambition for climate action at the upcoming UN climate conference (COP26 ) in Glasgow. Volunteers collected messages from locals about their hopes for a greener future and what they would like the Glasgow climate summit to achieve. Messages from across the UK will be displayed at the conference in Glasgow, so world leaders know they need to act now. Members of the Manchester Group have also crafted their own message on a 10m x 20m tapestry map of the UK, which will be made during the walk in Glasgow on 6 November. Volunteers also asked passers-by for their perspective on government action on climate, the results will be released in October. Martin Porter said it was easy to be pessimistic about the climate crisis. We have had a summer of extreme weather conditions, with fires, heat waves and floods causing hundreds of deaths across the world and the recent UN report on climate change has given us the most warning. brutal, but urgent action is needed. However, the children who showed up were an inspiration. They were so positive in their messages and so clear on what needed to be done. They know we urgently need to move away from fossil fuels and build a cleaner, renewable future. We hope the government will listen.

Other messages people wanted to send to the Prime Minister included Addressing the climate crisis with the urgency we have for Covid and Being a leader for change

As the host of the global climate talks, Boris Johnson wants to be seen as a global climate leader. But recent proposals for a new coal mine in Cumbria, support for new drilling at the Cambo oil field, and the removal of measures to help people reduce carbon from their homes expose the government’s demands for world leadership as vain. The Manchester Greenpeace Local Group calls on the government to limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius in order to avoid the most devastating effects of the climate crisis. This includes an immediate ban on all new fossil fuel projects and a strategy to end the use of fossil fuels, with appropriate support for workers and communities to transition to jobs in green industries, such as renewable energies and energy efficiency.

Leaders must also honor and increase the $ 100 billion a year pledged in climate finance to countries hardest hit by the climate crisis. Finally, Manchester Greenpeace Local Group demands that all leaders commit to firmly protecting at least 30% of the land and seas by 2030, respecting the rights of indigenous peoples and the local communities who depend on them. This must include legally binding targets in national and international law to begin to significantly reverse nature’s decline by 2030, starting now with immediate action to stop deforestation.

