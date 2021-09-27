Donald Trump is building an army. It can no longer be ignored.





By far the most common refrain I’ve heard from friends listening to politics since the 2020 election is, thank goodness Donald Trump is gone. Beaten. The loser lost. It’s so nice to be able to watch the news without having to listen to him scream and storm. A lot of times that sentiment is followed by a, I hope no one in the media covers it again. All he does is empower him.

For a little while, maybe, that second part might have been true. Trump’s defeat was resounding, and Republican election officials, state after state, refused to help him in his attempts to reverse the results. The Tory Supreme Court wanted no part of his nonsense, and his elite legal team led by a bewildered Rudy Giuliani oozing black ichor from his head as Gary Oldman in The Fifth Element went from pillar to post building a deeply credible case for their own delisting. QAnon adherents have vacillated in uncertainty after their vast and diverse prophecies failed.

There was no there, there and after the nightmare of January 6, when exasperated Trump supporters attacked the Capitol like murderous hornets ransacking a beehive, there were a few days where practically the entire Republican establishment stood up in disgust at what they had seen. , and hardly escaped. No less enlightenment that Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham put the whole fiasco at Trump’s feet. The Trump tide, it seemed, had peaked and was now returning to the sea.

It was then, as they say, and it is now. We have to start paying attention to Trump again.

It does not give me any joy to occupy this position. Covering Donald Trump from his racist escalator in 2015 to an article about his still deadly COVID policy I wrote in August was like stepping on hot shards of glass barefoot every day. It damaged my health and murdered my sleep. Once the banshee scream from Trump’s front burner position subsided, my body began to tangibly heal from the relentless anxiety and stress brought on by Trump.

I was a brand new man and quite happy never to type the words Donald Trump again if it could be avoided, but the past few weeks have made me think deeply.

The January 6th uprising never ended, you see, and has since made gains that I would have thought impossible on January 7th. of the federal, state and local party is its undisputed domain.

Ask yourself: Other than Reps Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, name me a Republican you can absolutely count on to challenge Trump and his legions when the chips are low? Please send all responses to PO Box 0, There Aint None, NH, 00000. It’s not like these two are a prize either; both voted against the House bill to fund the government last Tuesday because Republicans will be Republicans no matter how often they are invited to MSNBC. Whatever else they are, they are not your friends, and that is the situation within the Trump Party.

The poison runs far deeper than simply within a pack of rare-looking, unintegrated Federal Republicans. Robert Kagan of the Washington Post explains:

Warning signs can be obscured by distractions from politics, the pandemic, the economy, and global crises, as well as wishful thinking and denial. But about these things there should be no doubt:

First, Donald Trump will be the Republican presidential candidate in 2024. The hope and expectation that he will lose visibility and influence have been illusory. He likes gigantic advances in the polls; he is building an enormous field war chest; and right now the Democrat ticket looks vulnerable. Except health problems, he runs.

Second, Trump and his Republican allies are actively preparing to secure victory by any means necessary. Trump’s fraud accusations in the 2020 election are now primarily aimed at establishing the predicate for challenging future election results that do not go his way. Some Republican candidates have already started preparing to declare fraud in 2022, just as Larry Elder obediently attempted to do in the recall competition in California.

(I underline)

If we take Kagan’s prediction that Trump will come forward as solid again and there’s no reason not to at least take it seriously, that’s prima facie case for ignoring Trump at the future is madness. The days of head-oozing Rudys are over and his current people are downright serious this time around. Add to this the following data points:

* 148 bills have been introduced in 36 states in an attempt to dislodge the traditional electoral infrastructure and replace it with partisan legislatures often controlled by the GOP and whose loyalty to Trump is absolute;

* Barriers are erected in several states, which makes voting much more difficult;

* Arizona’s audit may have ended in a storm of failure and disgrace, but the people pushing it remain fearless and seek to duplicate it in several other states. Trump himself visited Georgia on Sunday and said the audit proved he had won. It will be absorbed by everyone in the Trump media bubble, that was the Gospel breakfast, and there is nothing the non-Trump media can do about it;

* A University of Chicago survey reveals that 47 million people believe Joe Bidens’ presidency is illegitimate, and 21 million of them support Trump’s return to power through the use of force (i.e. i.e. violence);

* These Americans radicalized by Trump make no secret of their motives and have posted declarations of war on social media. In neighborhoods rich in Trump, some hang black flags outside their homes, a signal to supporters that they support the violent overthrow of the government. Associate these people with far-right organizations like the Proud Boys and the One Percenters, which have already proven their taste for political street violence;

* A pro-Trump lawyer named John Eastman drafted a memo before January 6 that was nothing more than a plan for a coup. According to Bob Woodwards’ new book Peril, Vice President Mike Pence almost followed that plan on January 6, and only abstained when fellow Indian Dan Quayle convinced him he didn’t have the power to do so. No democracy is healthy if it relies on someone like Quayle pulling someone like Pence out of the abyss.

It’s ironic, given the prevalence of the word dog whistle in popular discourse for things that anyone can actually hear, but there is something about the specific tone of the threat that is perhaps straining. the ability of some institutions to process, The Nations Tim Murphy writes while contemplating Eastman’s note. They are not programmed to deal with issues like this, it upsets the comfortable balance that defines a lot of political media. But what happened at the end of the Trump presidency, and looks likely to happen again if we continue to ignore it, is an existential problem. There is no balance here.

After a nice little break, it’s time to dive back into the dumpster fire. It is not an exercise.

Wishful thinking, the stubborn faith that someone will do something to end it all is a comfort we can no longer afford. If the first 21 years of this cursed and damaged century have proven anything, it’s that the institutions that we expect to hold everything together are in fact made of cheap rubber, pliable to the point of dividing and undermined by the pattern of profit within electoral politics. For every Mr. Smith who visits Washington, there are a hundred Joe Manchins who will vote against feeding hungry babies in their own backyards if it stops the coal chimneys from blowing smoke into a broken sky. .

Pretending that the elections of 2022 and 2024 depend on what Biden can do (while almost completely ignoring McConnell’s electoral terrorism) is a favorite game of the elite political expert class. It is also a constitutional suicide pact amid disinformation campaigns by Fox, Newsmax, Breitbart and OANN.

This pro-Trump media is a formidable engine in itself and has accelerated its fascist dialogue brilliantly. Fox News’s Tucker Carlson has repeatedly championed the replacement conspiracy theory, the idea that Democrats want to replace whites with foreigners. White power marchers in Charlottesville have been heard chanting: You (or the Jews) will not replace us! carrying torches. It’s an idea that’s been around for a very long time.

This replacement rhetoric earned Carlson the condemnation of the Anti-Defamation League, which he blew up last week when he said: In political terms this policy is called the Big Replacement, the replacement of the American heritage by far more obedient people. countries. They brag about it all the time, but if you dare to say that it happens, they will yell at you with maximum hysteria.

Those who think it is non-Trumpist journalists who are bolstering Trump by covering him deeply misunderstand the dynamics at play. First of all, neither Trump nor his people read Truthout or watch MSNBC. They run away from people like us like annoyed vampires, and there is no way to fix it until election time. Like ants in angry amber, its base is buried in its own atmosphere of fear, conspiracy theory and rage. On the contrary, our blanket has kept millions of people from falling into its corner.

It’s deeply ugly and uncomfortable to deal with on a day-to-day basis, but the coverage of Trump’s antics in the future will no longer fuel the machine like it did in the past. Maybe if the big networks hadn’t given his fascist rants all this free airtime in 2016, this thing could have been contained, but it’s blood under the bridges. How the wolf entered the house is much less important right now than knowing exactly what the wolf is doing. We can have a judgment on causation once the threat is on the other side of the door.

I dread it, more than I can adequately explain. The trick will be to approach this with a critical awareness. Don’t listen to what Trump bleats in his daily rants, and if you’re the media type, don’t broadcast it. Neither Can you believe he said that ?! stories, please. No more free wall-to-wall coverage of his fascism Yay! gatherings either. Instead, watch what he does and, more importantly, watch what his people do.

This thing is not coming; it’s here. Waiting for an indictment from Georgia or New York State to play the role of the deus ex machina in this democratic game of passion is not enough, as it may very well not happen, or it may come too late. . After a nice little break, it’s time to dive back into the dumpster fire. It is not an exercise.

