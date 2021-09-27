Donald Trump calls US “humiliated” over Afghanistan and migrants





Former President Donald Trump on Monday seized the Homeland Security Secretary’s admission that more than 12,000 Haitian migrants had been freed in the United States and the failed military withdrawal of the Biden administration from Afghanistan to say “we are a nation humiliated like never before ”.

“The 17,000 illegal immigrants who entered our country from Haiti and other unknown places have now been released into our country without scrutiny, verification or even a minimal understanding of who they are,” Trump said in a statement released in an email.

“Some are very sick with extremely contagious diseases, even worse than the Chinese virus. They are not masked or mandated, but simply left free to move around our country and affect what was just a year ago, a great nation, ”he continued.

“Now we are a nation humbled like never before, both with the historically embarrassing ‘withdrawal’ from Afghanistan, and our border where millions of people are flocking. Our country is being destroyed!” Said the 45th Commander-in-Chief.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas admitted on Sunday that more than 12,000 Haitians who lived in a makeshift encampment under the international bridge in Del Rio, Texas, have been freed in the United States.

A Haitian migrant encampment near the Del Rio International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas, September 21, 2021 AP Photo / Julio Cortez

He told “Fox News Sunday” that 12,400 migrants were having their asylum claims reviewed by an immigration judge while about 5,000 more were being processed by DHS.

Mayorkas said the number could surpass 5,000 as more cases are processed.

It could be even higher. The number returned could be even higher. What we are doing is following the law as Congress passed it, he said.

Many migrants released to the United States may have coronavirus because the Biden administration does not require them to be tested or vaccinated after they enter the United States illegally.

Released migrants are ordered to report to an immigration judge in 60 days, but Chris Wallace of Fox News pointed out that the Justice Department estimates 44% of those released will miss their court appearance.

We have enforcement guidelines in place that provide that people who have recently crossed the border who do not show up to their hearings are enforcement priorities and will be removed, replied Mayorkas.

Afghan refugees arrive from Kabul at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Va. On August 31, 2021. Photo by Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Crowds of migrants from South America arrived in Texas earlier this month to seek asylum, but their numbers quickly grew into the thousands, leaving the Biden administration to scramble to respond to the humanitarian crisis.

The United States also deported approximately 2,000 migrants to Haiti, and another 8,000 returned voluntarily to Mexico.

The camp was finally emptied last Friday.

The Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan late last month turned into a debacle as crowds of Afghans rushed to Kabul airport to escape and hundreds of US citizens were left behind.

An ISIS-K suicide bomber took advantage of the chaos to kill 13 US servicemen.

