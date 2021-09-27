Your Monday Briefing – The New York Times

Politics
A close result in the German elections
The Germans voted for change: the Social Democratic Party defeated Christian Democratic Union Angela Merkels by a narrow margin of 1.6 percentage points, for a total of 25.7% of the vote.
The end result means that the Social Democrats must team up with other parties to form a government. If they don’t, the party that came in second could end up leading the country. Forming a coalition could take weeks or even months, leaving Europe’s largest democracy hanging in limbo at a critical time in the continent’s pandemic recovery.
The result follows a volatile campaign. Armin Laschet of the Christian Democrats was considered the frontrunner until a series of blunders eroded his party’s advance. The stable personality of Olaf Scholz led the Social Democrats to a spectacular 10 point comeback. And the Greens, who briefly dominated the polls, fell short of expectations but posted their best ever result.
Next steps: A likely coalition would involve the Social Democrats, the Liberal Liberal Democrats and the Greens. In the days leading up to the election, hundreds of thousands of protesters flocked to more than 400 German cities, calling on the winner to put climate protection high on the agenda.
Quote: Speaking at the headquarters of the Social Democratic parties, Scholz addressed the crowd: People ticked the box for the SPD because they want there to be a change of government in this country and because they want the next chancellor to be called Olaf Scholz.
Heritage: As Merkel steps down after 16 years as Chancellor, she leaves behind a profoundly transformed Germany. Our reporter visited several cities and saw transformations in climate policy, religious tolerance and diversity.
After Merkel: For more than a decade, Merkel was not only Chancellor of Germany, but indeed the leader of Europe. Emmanuel Macron, president of Frances, can he fill his shoes at the head of the EU? Despite the void it leaves, a Macron era is unlikely to emerge.
Britain offers 5,000 visas to foreign truckers
Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, announced on Saturday evening that he would back off and offer 5,000 three-month visas to foreign truckers ahead of Christmas to tackle a driver shortage that has left some supermarket shelves empty and caused long queues at petrol stations. Visas for 5,500 poultry workers will also be available during the same period.
The move reflects growing concern within government over a continued disruption in supplies. The British have emerged from 18 months of pandemic-imposed hibernation to find many of the same afflictions the country had in the 1970s. The risks to Johnson are grave.
Since Britain completed the final stage of Brexit in January, employers have been unable to freely recruit European workers, and the coronavirus pandemic has also exacerbated a crisis that stems from a long-term shortage of truckers British. Today Johnson is going consider a plan to use hundreds of soldiers to lead a reserve fleet of tankers.
Johnson Contest: Competent but lacking charisma, Labor leader Keir Starmer has yet to give UK voters a clear reason to support the main opposition party, critics say.
In other developments:
A political game on the debt of the Americas
For nearly two decades, U.S. lawmakers have increasingly deceived the federal government’s ability to borrow money to pay its bills, though they have never tipped the country into a fault. This fall, the threat is greater than ever, as Republicans in Congress have refused to help raise nations’ debt limits.
Republicans agree that the United States must pay its bills, but today they should block a measure that would allow the government to do so. Democrats, insisting that Republicans help pay to increase spending and cut taxes, refused to use a special process to raise the limit on their own. The need to borrow stems from the bipartisan practice of running large budget deficits.
If the limit is not raised or suspended, the government will soon exhaust its ability to borrow money, forcing officials to choose between missing payments on military salaries, social security benefits and interest it owes investors. Defaulting on payments could also disrupt financial markets and capsize the nascent economic recovery after the pandemic downturn.
Deadline: No one really knows when the government will run out of money. Estimates for what is known as the X date range from October 15 to mid-November.
Democrats: For Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, the two main Congressional Democrats, the coming weeks could be the most difficult test any pair of congressional leaders have faced. On Thursday, the House will vote on a bipartisan $ 1,000 billion infrastructure bill, giving Democrats more time to reach consensus on President Bidens’ domestic policy package.
Suzana Garcia is a former television commentator known in Portugal for her inflammatory messages about the breed. She is running for mayor of Amadora, a city adjacent to Lisbon with one of the largest black populations in the country.
Garcia’s high profile and combative personality mean that she has tackled a question much larger than who should be mayor: how should a former colonial power like Portugal handle today’s debates over racial justice?
Wole Soyinka is not going anywhere
When the first black winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature and his first African laureate feel that freedom and democracy are threatened in Nigeria, he must get involved, reports Ruth Maclean.
It’s a temper, Wole Soyinka, 87, said in an interview in Abeokuta, his hometown in southern Nigeria.
Chronicles From the Land of the Happiest People on Earth, her first novel in nearly 50 years, is released in the US and UK on Tuesday. Set in imaginary Nigeria, it’s a satire of how the accumulation of power can go wrong. Something has happened to the quality of the sensitivity in this nation, he said. I haven’t quite put my finger on it. But something broke in this nation. Something went off the rails.
Boko Haram has terrorized northeast Nigeria for over a decade. Massive kidnappings swept through the north. The police brutality sparked a protest movement. Secessionist groups attacked government offices.
These threats keep bringing Soyinka back to the forefront. I know, I know, I know. I have repeatedly announced that I am retiring from public life, Soyinka said. And I meant it! For about 24 hours.
Learn more about the novel here.
