A close result in the German elections

The Germans voted for change: the Social Democratic Party defeated Christian Democratic Union Angela Merkels by a narrow margin of 1.6 percentage points, for a total of 25.7% of the vote.

The end result means that the Social Democrats must team up with other parties to form a government. If they don’t, the party that came in second could end up leading the country. Forming a coalition could take weeks or even months, leaving Europe’s largest democracy hanging in limbo at a critical time in the continent’s pandemic recovery.

The result follows a volatile campaign. Armin Laschet of the Christian Democrats was considered the frontrunner until a series of blunders eroded his party’s advance. The stable personality of Olaf Scholz led the Social Democrats to a spectacular 10 point comeback. And the Greens, who briefly dominated the polls, fell short of expectations but posted their best ever result.

Next steps: A likely coalition would involve the Social Democrats, the Liberal Liberal Democrats and the Greens. In the days leading up to the election, hundreds of thousands of protesters flocked to more than 400 German cities, calling on the winner to put climate protection high on the agenda.