Fiona Hill said Trump’s murderous self-coup attempt on January 6 shows how he made the United States more like Putin’s Russia





Former White House National Security Assistant Fiona Hill testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, November 21, 2019, during a public impeachment hearing for President Donald Trump’s efforts to bind US aid to Ukraine in investigations of its political opponents. Andrew Harnik / AP

The deadly January 6 riot showed how Trump made the United States more like Russia under Putin, Fiona Hill said in a new op-ed.

Trump during his tenure “came to look more like Putin in political practice” than any of his American predecessors, Hill said.

Hill wrote that Trump’s lies about the election resembled tactics Putin used to tighten his grip.

See more stories on the Insider business page.

Fiona Hill in a new Foreign Affairs editorial said President Donald Trump’s murderous “self-help” attempt on January 6 was indicative of how the United States has become more like Russia under his leadership.

Hill, a National Security Council official under the Trump administration, wrote that Trump during his tenure “came to look more like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin in political practice “than any of his American predecessors.

“The event that most clearly revealed the convergence of politics in the United States and Russia during Trump’s tenure was his disorganized but deadly attempt to stage a coup and stop the peaceful transfer of the executive power after losing the 2020 election to Biden, “said Hill, who has served as Trump’s senior adviser on Russia and co-wrote a biography on Putin.

“Russia, after all, has a long history of coups and succession crises, dating back to the Tsarist era, three of which in the past 30 years,” she added.

The attack on Capitol Hill was the culmination of four years of “conspiracies and lies that Trump and his allies fed to his supporters on social media platforms, in speeches and on television,” Hill said.

The ‘Big Lie’, or the misconception that the election was stolen from Trump, was’ built on the backs of the thousands of little lies that Trump uttered almost every time he spoke and which were subsequently nurtured within the dense ecosystem of Trumpist media outlets, ”Hill added.

It was yet another way for the United States to resemble Russia under Trump, Hill wrote, in the sense that Putin has “long since consolidated his grip on power by manipulating the Russian media, fueling nationalist grievances. and peddling conspiracy theories “.

The story continues

Hill, who was a central figure in Trump’s first impeachment for his dealings with Ukraine, said the former president also “aped Putin’s willingness to abuse his executive power by prosecuting his political opponents.”

Trump has told associates he admires Putin for his wealth and for running Russia as if it were his “own private business,” Hill wrote, because he wanted to do the same to the United States. United.

Putin and the Kremlin were thrilled with Trump’s victory in 2016, as he was a “populist and nativist president with no previous foreign policy experience and a huge, fragile ego.”

Tensions between Russia and the United States reached historic highs after Putin’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, and animosity appeared poised to continue under Trump’s 2016 rival, the former secretary of ‘State Hillary Clinton.

Hill wrote that Putin viewed Clinton as a threat because of the way she promoted “democracy and civil society to stamp out corruption in Russia” while she was the top US diplomat in the Obama administration. Putin feared that if Clinton won, she “would have continued to hunt him down and hold him down,” Hill said. Trump, a divisive and ego figure, was an ideal alternative for the Russian president.

“Putin must dissuade or defeat all opponents, foreign or domestic, who have the capacity to undermine his regime,” Hill said. “His hope is that America’s leaders get so bogged down in domestic issues that they will stop criticizing his personalization of power and avoid any effort to transform Russia.”

The U.S. intelligence community has concluded that the Kremlin intervened in the 2016 election – under Putin’s orders – to increase Trump’s chances of victory.

Trump’s friendly dynamic with Putin has therefore been a constant source of criticism and speculation during his presidency. He has done everything possible to avoid criticizing the Russian leader, despite growing tensions in Washington and Moscow over Putin’s aggressive actions both at home and abroad.

Trump also played down Russian election interference and, in an infamous July 2018 press conference, appeared to side with Putin on the U.S. intelligence community on the matter. Hill, who was with Trump in Helsinki at the time, wrote that she was considering “pretending to have a seizure” and “pouncing” on the reporters sitting behind her in order to derail the press conference.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/fiona-hill-said-trumps-deadly-202613670.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos