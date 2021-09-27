Trump administration assumed everyone was going to catch Covid, says former FDA chief





Scott Gottlieb, the former head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said Donald Trumps in the White House believed everyone was going to be infected with Covid and there was almost no way to contain it .

In a discussion of preparedness for future pandemics, Dr Gottlieb said on Monday he was surprised at how officials in President Trump’s former administration fought many public health measures last year.

He told CNN host Pamela Brown that many figures in the former White House were even reluctant to fight and contain Covid because they believed everyone would end up with the disease.

The former FDA chief, whose book Uncontroled Spread was published last week, said this became evident when existing White House plans to deal with pandemics failed with Covid.

We prepared for a pandemic, said Dr Gottlieb, we just prepared for the bad pandemic and I think what we found was [that] much of the preparation we had in place for a flu was not really applicable for a coronavirus.

And while so far they might have been applicable to coronavirus, they weren’t very good.

Attacking the inconsistency of Mr Trump’s leadership throughout the pandemic, Dr Gottlieb went on to say that in November 2020, a view had taken hold in the White House that uncontrolled spread was inevitable and that we we weren’t going to be able to do much to alleviate it.

A lack of cooperation between agencies such as the FDA and CDC, admitted Dr Gottlieb, was also to blame for the way the United States has failed to respond and adequately control Covid.

Ms Brown told Dr Gottlieb that she also remembered a White House official telling me cavalierly, and that was around the time that then President Trump was doing pressure for schools to reopen … [because] it’s going to spread wildly, and there’s no way to contain it.

It struck me how flippant they were about it, the CNN host told Dr Gottleib, as you just pointed out as one of the issues you didn’t think was true. “

While not the first time the former FDA chief has spoken out against Mr. Trump’s handling of Covid, the interview shed light on how U.S. officials failed to anticipate a global pandemic that would render their pandemic planning unnecessary and restrict access to critical supplies. such as nasal swabs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-covid-fda-scott-gottlieb-b1927934.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos