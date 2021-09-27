When Trump Says US “Won’t Survive,” Don’t Look Off





It was an opinion designed to raise eyebrows and it worked. The Washington Post ran an op-ed by Robert Kagan, a conservative at the Brookings Institution at the end of last week, with a headline that read, “Our constitutional crisis is already here.

Kagan’s opening sentence read: “The United States is heading into its greatest political and constitutional crisis since the Civil War, with a reasonable chance over the next three to four years of incidents of mass violence, a breakdown of federal authority and the division of the country into warring red and blue enclaves. “

For those who take these warnings seriously, it is disheartening to know that the experts do not fail to sound similar alarms. Rick Hasen, one of the country’s leading electoral law scholars, told Politico last week: “In September 2020, I wrote an article for Slate titled ‘I’ve never been more afraid of American democracy than right now. “A month ago I was on CNN and said I was” less scared “… But I’m even more scared now.”

Political scientist Daniel Ziblatt, co-author of “How Democracies Die,” recently told The New Yorker: “It turns out things are much worse than we expected. He added that the current conditions in the United States are “much more worrying”. Around the same time, more than 100 democracy scholars signed a joint declaration of principles, warning that America’s democracy “is now in danger.”

It is against this backdrop that Donald Trump, who is primarily responsible for fueling fears over the nation’s future, spoke to conservative media over the weekend and added fuel to the fire:

‘[Democrats] cheat on elections. They don’t need votes. They cheat on the elections. I mean, you look at 43,000 votes were found last night. They cheat in elections. When you cheat on elections, you don’t have to destroy the country. They are destroying our country. Our country will not survive it. Our country will not survive.

As is always the case, what opponents of democracy do is more important than what they say. And as we’ve seen in recent months, Trump and his allies have done quite a bit, from trying to overturn the election results to launching a campaign of new voter suppression tactics to delegitimize the elections that ‘they disapprove.

But as Yale’s Timothy Snyder warned, the rhetoric of opponents of democracy is not irrelevant. When a former US president who could still run and who continues to lead a major political party tells a national audience that the United States “will not survive” because of electoral crimes that exist only in his mind, I do not am not inclined to look one way.

