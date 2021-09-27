Donald Trump returns to Georgia | Catoosa Walker News





PERRY For a former president of a term who survived two historic impeachments and failed in his candidacy for re-election to the White House, Donald Trump is still making a big blow at least in Georgia.

To have a country again, you have to vote for America First Republicans only, Trump told an audience estimated in the tens of thousands at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry. The world eats our lunch and laughs at us, but when I was president, the world respected us.

Trump returned to Georgia on September 25 for the first time since the second round of the US Senate last January, appearing with several GOP candidates, including UGA football legend Herschel Walker, who gave his first major speech as a candidate. in the US Senate.

Trump reiterated the main messages of his political career by mocking the current southern border immigration crisis, criticizing the leadership of Democratic President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, support for the law and to border enforcement, and a strong economy.

Joe Biden opened the border and our country is invaded by hundreds of thousands of people every month, Trump said. It’s an invasion, he said, followed by chants, Build that wall! Build that wall!

Radical Democrats in Congress continue to push for mass immigration, Trump said. Were going through the worst border crisis in a century.

Trump has called US Senator Raphael Warnock, the man Walker wants to defeat next year, a Democratic far-left madman who must be defeated.

What qualifies me to run for this position? Walker said. What qualifies a reverend to run for office? What qualifies a farmer to run for office? I’m an American, and that’s what qualifies me to run for this job.

Walker is running for the GOP nomination to face Warnock next fall.

We shouldn’t ask the people we elect to office: do you love America? If you don’t like America, you shouldn’t be running for office. We have to be responsible for ourselves.

Walker recounted his upbringing in Wrightsville and a conversation with his mother when her manufacturing job was lost with the closure of her factories.

Let’s deal with the United States, ”Walker said. Let’s get people back to work. We can be compassionate, but we need to take care of our people at home first.

Trump also reiterated claims that last fall’s election was full of fraud and irregularities, and said his campaign never made any concessions.

We did a lot better in 2020 than in 2016, Trump said. Our rallies were bigger and we delivered more votes.

On Friday, September 24, hours before Trump’s rally, state Democrats attempted to argue that Trump should no longer be a force in the GOP or in American politics.

For Republicans, his Trump on everything, including working Georgians, said State Representative Miriam Paris D-Macon. We want to make sure that this return of Trumpism to Georgia does not pose a threat to us in 2022. It received 75 million votes in America and only wreaked havoc and attacked our elections.

His Republicans who keep Trump in the headlines, said State Representative Teri Anulewicz D-Smyrna. There are GOP candidates who are doing all they can to take the stage with Trump and try to get his blessing.

Republican gubernatorial hopeful Vernon Jones, who hopes to overthrow Gov. Brian Kemp next year, has declared Georgia a red state. We will fight for Donald Trump. The sky is blue today, but the ground is red. In 2022, were going to show that there was a red state, and in 2024 were going to show that the Georgia nation is red.

Donald Trump is the undisputed heavyweight champion of the Republican Party.

U.S. Representative Jody Hice, R-Greensboro, who is running to overthrow current Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, said every decision made so far in the Biden administration has been against the interests of the American people.

Kemp and Raffensperger have angered Trump for their refusal to overturn the November 2020 election results in Georgia.

It’s time to give Brad the boot and send him home, Hice said. He destroyed electoral integrity in that state.

Also appearing was State Senator Burt Jones, R-Jackson, a candidate for lieutenant governor. Outgoing President Geoff Duncan is not seeking re-election.

Eight months away from Joe Biden, America is in full retirement, said Georgia GOP chairman David Shafer. The only progressive thing in the administration of Joe Bidens is his dementia.

Dr Alveda King condemned Pelosi and House Democrats for their positions on abortion and said Trump was the most pro-life president in history.

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, drew cheers two and a half hours before Trump’s appearance, shaking hands while holding an Impeach Biden sign.

Chants of Impeach Biden also praised Greene on stage. Let’s talk about Democrats. They are communists, says Greene. We must close our borders. It’s time to say, Americans only.

Trump has given indications that he could run for the Republican nomination for the White House in 2024, after Joe Biden defeated the incumbent Republican president in the presidential election last November. Biden took Georgia to an election in which Trump continues to allege voter fraud.

