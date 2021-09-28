PM Narendra Modi launches Health ID, digital dossier for citizens





Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat digital mission on Monday and said the initiative would bring about revolutionary change in Indian healthcare facilities, improve living comfort and digitally protect people’s health records. He said in a virtual address that the mission would create a seamless online platform that would enable interoperability within the digital health ecosystem. Referring to the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) trinity, the Prime Minister said the digital infrastructure takes everything from “Ration to Prashasan” to the Common Indian in a fast and transparent manner. “There is no connected infrastructure of this size in the world,” Modi said. The prime minister said the Ayushman Bharat-Digital mission will connect digital health solutions from hospitals across the country to each other and streamline hospital processes. Every citizen could get a medical ID card and their medical records would be digitally protected, Modi said. Experts have, however, raised privacy concerns regarding the digitization of people’s health records, especially in the absence of a data protection law or a data protection authority. Digital rights organization Access Now said in a letter to the Department of Health: or state actors. It should not be allowed. Modi stressed that the initiative would play a very important role in eliminating the medical problems of the poor and the middle class of society. He recognized that disease was one of the main reasons for pushing families into the vicious cycle of poverty. Modi said women in these families were the most affected as they always relegated their health concerns to the background. More than 20 million citizens have so far benefited from the possibility of free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat program, half of whom are women, according to the government. The Prime Minister recognized that disease was one of the main reasons for pushing families into the vicious cycle of poverty. He said the women in these families were the most affected as they always relegated their health concerns to the background. The Ayushman Bharat program was launched by the Prime Minister on September 23, 2018. To date, 23,000 hospitals have been grouped under this program, 40% of which belong to the private sector. It was in the midst of a pandemic that the government launched the national digital health mission. The Unique Digital Health Identifier is part of this program which aims to empower their health data and digital personal health records. Private sector hospitals have called the announcement a watershed moment that would transform the way health care is delivered in the country. “The implications of this program are much broader than what is perceived today. It’s like a neural system for the whole ecosystem where signals will go up and down. This is what would lead to inefficiency in the healthcare system, ”said Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Managing Director and CEO of Fortis Healthcare. Health experts said the biggest benefit for users would be that they wouldn’t have to repeat some surveys as there would be a unified format and standards in the digital system. The digital health mission would also ensure the flow of information to insurers. “This program will be a game-changer and provide fast, hassle-free medical care to people across India. The only challenge we foresee is the ability and willingness to implement a digital ecosystem in all of our healthcare services and to step out of our comfort zone by providing physical services, ”said Shuchin Bajaj, Founder and Director of Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals. Highlighting some of the other challenges, Access Now, in the letter to the ministry, called on the government to ensure that the creation of a digital health system does not exacerbate the digital divide and does not replace the government’s investment in primary and secondary health infrastructure. He also called on the ministry to ensure that this system contains adequate regulation of the sector, does not impose a health identifier or digital access on anyone and is based on the principle of non-exclusion.

