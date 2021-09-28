Kouka ends Super Lig wait as Konyaspor holds Kasimpasa





After his effort against the Apaches, the Egypt international has now scored his first goal in the Turkish top flight

Ahmed Hassan Kouka scored his first Super Lig goal as Konyaspor played a 2-2 draw with Kasimpasa in the Turkish Elite Division game on Monday. Fueled by his ambition to take on a new challenge, the 28-year-old was sent to Konya Buyuksehir Stadium by Greek Super League team Olympiacos on loan. Nonetheless, he had to wait for his fourth league game before ending his wait to find the back of the net for the Anatolian Eagle. Editor’s Choice Unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions, Konyaspor have come to Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium with ambitions to continue their strong start against the Apaches, who have lost three matches in the 2021-22 campaign so far. . It only took them 18 minutes to take the lead as Kouka pierced the ball past goalkeeper Ertugrul Taskiran, after being set up by Kosovar midfielder Zymer Bytyqi. Three minutes later, they doubled their lead thanks to Serdar Gurler, who benefited from a good offensive shot from captain Abdulkerim Bardakci. This goal turned out to be a reality check for the hosts who attacked in numbers in an attempt to save the day. Michal Travnik, the loaned Sparta Prague player, reduced the men’s deficit to enol Cans in the 29th minute as he was put in place by Umut Bozok. As expected, Kasimpasa restored parity three minutes after the hour mark thanks to Bozok, who beat Ibrahim Sehic from the penalty spot. Both teams had plenty of opportunities to seal the win, but they paid dearly for their lavishness in front of goal. Kouka was replaced by Sokol Cikalleshi in the 61st minute, while Congolese striker Paul-Jose M’Poku was presented as a replacement for Soner Dikmen in the 71st minute. For Kasimpasa, Moroccan international Nabil Dirar played no role in the match as he is still healing an injury. With the draw, Konyaspor is sixth in the Super Lig standings with 13 points from seven matches. They are reportedly aiming to continue their strong race when they host Alanyaspor in their next outing on October 2. The Apaches are in 16th place with just six points from the same number of games. They are the guests of Fenerbahce on October 3.

