



In the opinion of some observers, the project Brexit He was born to catch UK, Has struggled with strong centrifugal impulses for years. Also, a great England to take backEurope Looking for new international leadership. But it’s been over a year and a half since its release London dall ‘European Union The big dreams of the old imperialist power shattered into ordinary gasoline cans. There is a shortage of truckers in England He was the first Boris Johnson In fact, he evaluates the theory Allow the military to intervene Deliver Fuel All rights reserved Gas stations On the roads of England. All this after a weekend Panic supplies, Citizens line up in front of the pumps for fear of running out of water. Not enough in the country HalliersHas a simple and cruel fact: most of them are Slavs. it means after that BrexitThey returned to their country without coming back. The situation is so paradoxical that the government has had to change its post-Brexit immigration policy. He accepted last Saturday 10,500 temporary work visas Hurry. Food and breeders At the same time, this has led to an increase in demand Gasoline Retailers Association (PRA) to warn him 5,500 service stations Free for a total of 8 thousand Without fuel. But the fatigue of the supply of goods also affected Agri-food product shelves. The Crisis In Supermarkets England erupted in July itself. At present, ten thousand three-month permits from October to December are needed to fill the shortage of foreign workers. These are non-secondary sectors of the UK economy: in addition to fuel supply, Poultry farmEx. In the meantime, explain online BBC, The government is preparing to suspend the competition law. The aim is to be able to refuel service stations that have run out of gasoline, focusing on the most affected areas of the country. Read also: Conflict between London and the European Union over Northern Ireland after Brexit: what are the stakes

