US siblings banned from leaving China for 3 years return to US





Victor and Cynthia Liu, American brothers and sisters banned from leaving China for more than three years, returned to the United States on Saturday, said their lawyer, Marc Ginsberg. Georgetown University student Victor Liu and McKinsey & Company consultant Cynthia Liu traveled to China in June 2018 to visit their ailing grandfather. During the trip, their mother, also a U.S. citizen, was arrested by police and the siblings were not allowed to leave the country. Their father, Liu Changming, a former Chinese bank executive, was wanted by Chinese police for his role in a fraud case. Their release coincided with a deal on Friday that allowed Meng Wanzhou, a senior executive at Chinese telecommunications company Huawei Technologies, to return to China. Ms Meng was out on bail and lived in her Vancouver mansion while an extradition request was pending with the United States, where she was wanted in a fraud case involving the sale telecommunications equipment to Iran. Ms. Meng arrived in China on Saturday. Mr. Ginsberg, a former US ambassador to Morocco, partly attributed the release of Victor and Cynthia Liu to a September 9 incident. phone call between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. I’m sure the president’s call with President Xi helped break a deadlock, Ginsberg said in a phone interview.

The sibling affair had been raised with China by other U.S. officials, and Senators Edward J. Markey and Elizabeth Warren, both Democrats from Massachusetts, had also pushed for their release, as had the University. of Georgetown, Ginsberg said. Unlike Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were held for nearly three years in a Chinese prison in apparent retaliation for Ms. Meng’s inability to leave Canada, Victor and Cynthia Liu have not been charged with any crimes and were not in detention. They lived in a rented apartment in Shanghai and Victor Liu continued his distance education in Georgetown, Ginsberg said. They were among a group of Americans and other foreign nationals unable to leave China due to so-called exit bans. Their mother, Sandra Han, is still in prison, Mr Ginsberg said. Victor and Cynthia Liu are staying in the New York area. They grew up in Massachusetts.

