Pakistan discusses extension of CPEC to Afghanistan -Ambassador | The powerful 790 KFGO





By Charlotte Greenfield

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) Pakistan has discussed Taliban-led Afghanistan joining the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) infrastructure project, Pakistan’s ambassador said on Monday. country.

Regional connectivity is an important part of our discussion with Afghan leaders and of our way forward for our economic interaction with Afghanistan, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Pakistan envoy to Kabul, said in an interview with Reuters.

This important China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project offers good opportunities, good potential to provide infrastructure and energy connectivity between Afghanistan and Pakistan (and) also connect South Asia to the Central Asia region.

CPEC is a central part of the Belt and Road Initiative, in which Beijing has pledged more than $ 60 billion for infrastructure projects in Pakistan, much of it in the form of loans.

Khan said discussions have been held with the Taliban-led administration on this and other ways to develop the country’s economy.

I think there has been a deep interest in terms of developing the economic connectivity of Afghanistan with Pakistan through CPEC and with other neighboring countries including Iran, China and countries of ‘Central Asia.

In recent days, representatives from Pakistan, China and Russia have met with Taliban officials. Khan said security and economic development were the two main topics of discussion and that these countries expected to continue consulting as a group and meeting with the Taliban in the future.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan on August 15, the country has been plunged into economic crisis as the nation’s international aid has been largely cut off. Billions of dollars in central bank assets held abroad were also frozen, putting pressure on the banking system and preventing most transactions involving US dollars, which Khan said also hampered trade.

Khan said Pakistan was also trying to work with the international community to ease international restrictions on the banking system and that several heads of Pakistani financial institutions present in Afghanistan had visited Kabul in recent days to see if the situation could. be improved if international limits end.

The United States and other Western countries are reluctant to provide funds to the Taliban until the militant Islamist movement gives assurances that it will respect human rights, and in particular the rights of women.

Pakistan, which shares a border with Afghanistan and hosts millions of Afghan refugees from decades of conflict, is concerned about the economic crisis hitting its neighbor. Its prime minister, Imran Khan, and other officials urged the international community not to isolate the Taliban administration, saying help should be provided to prevent economic collapse and a wave of refugees.

Pakistan has close ties to the Taliban and has been accused of supporting the group as it fought the US-backed government in Kabul for 20 years, charges Islamabad denied.

However, Pakistan has yet to officially recognize the Taliban-led administration and Khan, the Pakistani ambassador, told Reuters that formal recognition issues will come later, as Pakistan is part of the international community.

(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

