Donald Trump’s fall from oratorical grace

Supporters of former President Donald Trumps attend his rallies primarily for entertainment. For years, as the proud owner of a vicious pack of dogs, he won their adoration by throwing copious amounts of fresh red meat at them.

Unfortunately, his act has become outdated, even boring. His performance last Saturday in Perry, Georgia was perhaps his worst in recent memory.

His speech was largely recycled from one he had given five weeks earlier in Cullman, Alabama. The intake contingent of presumably hired young black men, all dressed in identical white Trump T-shirts, stood behind him, each holding up an identical pro-Trump sign. Their faces were virtually the only blacks in a crowd in the middle of a state with a population of one-third black.

Trump again spent most of his speech discussing the terrible way President Joe Biden handled the immigration crisis on Texas’s border with Mexico, from Bidens’ mismanagement to our hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan and its eternal grievance over how the 2020 elections were stolen from it.

As any seasoned speaker knows you can’t hold the attention of even the most admiring crowd of listeners by reciting vast ranges of voting statistics, even if they include the number of dead or imaginary people who voted in Arizona. and Georgia.

Completely absent from his speech was almost any mention of what he would do if he were to win back the presidency. He had nothing to say about the COVID-19 pandemic, perhaps frightened by the hostile reaction from the crowd at his last rally, who booed long and hard when he mentioned he himself had been vaccinated and that they too should be vaccinated.

Attack on Raffensperger

Perhaps the most interesting part of the evening was when he finally entered Georgian politics, attacking Republican Secretary of State Ken Raffensperger for refusing to find the 12,671 votes he needed to cancel the 2020 result and be retroactively awarded the presidential electoral votes.

From there he embarked on a long attack on Governor Brian Kemp, who had also refused to help overturn the election results. He was particularly angry because his last-minute endorsement four years ago had catapulted Kemp from last to first in the 2018 Republican primary for governor. Now Trump has even hinted that in a possible rematch between Kemp and his 2018 Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams, he would prefer her as the lesser of two evils.

Well in his drivel, Frank Sinatra, his long-lost voice, still entertained his fans at concerts just because of his personality. Donald Trump, in his heyday, was perhaps our country’s most talented political artist. But even Trump can’t go on singing his same old standards and expect the same level of worship.

Updated Sep 27, 2021, 11:53 am

