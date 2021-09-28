Descendant of King Mihir Bhoj urges Prime Minister Modi to “end the distortion of Rajput history”





The Prince of Nagod State of Madhya Pradesh, a direct descendant of the 9th century ruler Samrat Mihir Bhoj, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to stop distorting Rajput history. Kunwar Arunoday Singh Parihar, Prince of Nagod State, founded in the 13th century by Raja Veerraj Judev, a direct descendant of Samrat Mihir Bhoj, in 1327, criticized the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh for appropriation of Mihir Bhoj as Gujjar and requested the intervention of the PM. We are proud to hear that our ancestors are still on people’s minds and they are building statutes and forming committees, but in doing this they change the whole identity of Samrat Mihir Bhoj as we are his direct descendant. and we are Kshatriya Rajputs. He received the title of Gurjara Adhipati / Gurjashwar / Gurjar / AdhiVaraha because he ruled over the region of Gurjara (Gujarat), which is why other regional kings mentioned him as the ruler of the region of Gurjara. As in the current princely state of Baroda, he is also known as Gurjar Naresh, but that doesn’t mean he’s a Gujjar; his family is a Maharatha family, Kunwar Arunoday told India Today. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was invited to unveil the statue of Samrat Mihir Bhoj on September 22 and the local MP claimed he was a Gujjar Samrat. The issue sparked a series of protests from Rajput corps in western UP and Yogi Adityanath had to unveil the statue without attributing Mihir Bhoj to a Gujjar. The Gujjar community also protested the incident claiming the lineage of the 9th century ruler and demanded that Gujjar Samrat be written on the statue, which was removed following protests from the Rajput bodies before the Yogis visit. READ ALSO : Row Jallianwala Bagh: Historian criticizes reorganization as Cong and BJP take charge of trade A similar incident took place a few days ago in the Gwalior region of Madhya Pradesh where the Gujjar community unveiled a statue of Mihir Bhoj with the prefix of Gujjar. After a protest from the Rajput corps, the statue was covered by the administration. Samrat Mihir Bhoj ji’s theory of caste change came as a shock to me and my family; we are broken. How can anyone change the caste of our ancestors and claim them while the current Nagod family, the descendants, are still alive? When I heard about all this misunderstanding in Nagod, I provided all the necessary documents and Vanshavali (family tree) and made a video, he said. Kunwar Arunoday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlining details of his family and the 1300 year history of Nagod State to prove that he is the direct descendant of Mihir Bhoj and that the politics around his caste will end. Things have gotten to a point where we descendants have to prove who our ancestors were while we were alive. All are my family, Gujjars, Brahmans, Pathans. I have nothing against them because they were all together and Hindustan made him a Samrat, Kunwar Arunoday said. READ ALSO : Attempt to Whitewash Moplah Atrocities Is Latest Case of Communist Schizofascism | OPINION

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/king-mihir-bhoj-descendant-urges-pm-modi-stop-distortion-of-rajput-history-1857987-2021-09-28 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos