How Indonesia is fighting its reputation for climate change





Bangkok This is a superlative project with which Indonesia wants to arouse the interest of environmentally conscious investors. In the northeast of the island of Borneo, the Indonesian part of which is also known as Kalimantan, the government of President Joko Widodo is planning what it claims to be the world’s largest green industrial park.

On approximately 125 square kilometers, an area roughly the size of Liechtenstein, there should be room for industrial companies that source exclusively renewable energies. The inauguration ceremony for the major project is scheduled for October.

Widodo is optimistic that the plan will be well received: we know that green products have a bright future and see this as a great opportunity for us, the head of state said, referring to the project, during an economic conference in the capital a few weeks ago Jakarta.

The politician, whom his compatriots mainly call Jokowi, describes the ecological recovery of his country as one of the cornerstones of the new economic start with which the G20 country wants to emerge from the economic slump due to the coronavirus crisis. The best jobs of the day Find the best jobs now and

be notified by e-mail. In 2020, gross domestic product fell for the first time in more than two decades. We must work to make a green economy a reality, the president said. Indonesia is one of the ten largest emitters of CO2 in the world With this new focus, his government also wants to shed its reputation for climate change. The emerging country is the world’s largest coal exporter and has been criticized in recent years for deforestation of tropical forests. Campaigners still see massive weaknesses in the country’s climate policy, which was recently among the top ten emitters of CO2 in the world. But Jakarta’s rulers are now emphasizing more clearly than ever that they no longer want to rely solely on the exploitation of natural resources. Instead, senior officials in Jakarta are increasingly focusing on the long-term chances of a sustainable restructuring of the economy. An analysis by the Ministry of National Development Planning assumes that more ambitious climate targets would lead to even higher growth rates than maintaining the status quo. Series: The Best Growth The authors assume that without intervention, environmental damage and health problems, such as air pollution, would result in significantly lower productivity. Indonesia is already considered one of the hardest hit by climate change in the world. In 2019, a severe drought resulted in widespread forest fires. In 2020, the island nation experienced massive flooding from the heaviest rainfall in decades. The capital Jakarta could sink into the sea 110 million Indonesians are directly affected by the climate crisis, protects the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The poor sections of the urban population suffered particularly from this. In July, US President Joe Biden warned in a speech on global climate impacts that the Indonesian capital Jakarta, which sits just above the sea surface, could be underwater for the next ten years. . Due to regular flooding in the metropolis, Jokowi is already planning to relocate the administrative center, a $ 33 billion project. Plans to reduce CO2 emissions are also associated with massive spending. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati estimates that investments of $ 365 billion will be needed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 29% by 2030, as planned, compared to what the country would achieve without climate initiatives. But she also believes that even more ambitious goals are possible: a reduction of 41% would be possible if the country could raise $ 479 billion in investments. A fifth should come from the state budget. For the rest, the government wants to attract private investors, especially foreign investors. This means the country faces a decisive decision: if the government misses funding targets, its climate promises threaten to fizzle out. But if it manages to present itself to international donors as a global hotspot where climate change can be tackled effectively, it could benefit from massive economic stimulus. Big run on green government bonds According to economist Victoria Kwakwa, head of East Asia at the World Bank, the odds are good. Indonesia has the potential to become one of the world’s top destinations for private climate investments, she said. In order to tap into the rapidly growing market for sustainable investments, the country’s government issues green government bonds which are used to finance climate projects. The interest is great: the newspapers, which have already raised more than three billion dollars, have so far been regularly subscribed. A 30-year green bond last raised three-quarters of a billion dollars in June. Capital is needed, among other things, to support Indonesia’s energy transition. The country, which currently relies mainly on coal-fired power plants, wants to increase the share of renewables in power generation to 23% by 2025, double the levels at the end of last year. President Widodo intends not only to export Indonesian raw materials, but also to transform them locally. (Photo: AP) Joko Widodo The goal could be achieved by expanding solar power to a total output of 18 gigawatts, according to a study by the Indonesian think tank IESR. According to the analysis, this would cost around $ 14 billion. The first major projects are already underway. In August, state-owned energy supplier Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) announced the start of construction work on a 145-megawatt solar power plant in neighboring Jakarta province, West Java, which will be operated with the group of renewable energy Masdar from United States Emirates. Ban on exporting raw materials to Indonesia Meanwhile, an investor from Singapore is planning a 2.2 gigawatt solar project on the Indonesian island of Batam for around US $ 2 billion. President Jokowi also wants to use the expansion of renewable energy to advance his most important economic policy project: he no longer exports only Indonesian raw materials, but also processes them locally and thus creates additional jobs. Last year, therefore, it issued a ban on the export of nickel ore, which is of great importance, among other things, for the production of batteries for electric cars. Since then, the raw material can only be exported if it has been previously processed in national foundries. However, especially in the field of electromobility, customers are increasingly demanding clean supply chains. Without sustainability standards, Indonesia will be punished by the markets, Indonesian economist Andry Satrio Nugroho believes. On Kalimantan, Indonesia wants to prove that it can meet the demands. In the planned green industrial park, in addition to an eleven gigawatt hydroelectric power station, a fusion plant powered by renewable energies is to be built in the coming months. Companies such as Australian mining company FMG are planning to invest billions according to government information. At the same time, Indonesia is working to phase out coal: the government announced in May that it would no longer approve any new coal-fired power plants. PLN has submitted a power plant shutdown schedule. But environmentalists criticize it as too unambitious. Climate researcher: Indonesia’s climate policy is inadequate The last coal-fired power plant is not expected to be shut down for more than three decades. In addition, dozens of new coal-fired power plants, which are currently still under construction, are cleared for completion. The Climate Action Tracker, operated by climate researchers, finds Indonesia’s climate policy inadequate, among other reasons. Frank Malerius, Indonesian expert at the German foreign trade agency GTAI, sees the country in a difficult situation: low electricity and energy prices are a prerequisite for lifting millions of people out of poverty. The fear of price increases is great from the perspective of the development of renewable energies. But the pressure for higher climate ambitions is no longer just coming from activists. Indonesian justice also intervenes. A Jakarta court ruled in mid-September that the government had violated the capital’s residents’ right to clean air – nearby coal-fired power plants are the main reason for the high levels of particulate matter. The judges ordered the government to take immediate countermeasures. Following: Asia wants to make the energy transition a success with floating solar parks

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.handelsblatt.com/politik/international/handelsblatt-serie-das-bessere-wachstum-indonesien-wie-der-groesste-kohleexporteur-gegen-den-ruf-als-klimasuender-kaempft/27622874.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos