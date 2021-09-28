Politics
Can “trade and not war” become a new reality in the Caucasus?
On September 27, 2020, the stalemate over Nagorno-Karabakh turned into military conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. For a long time, relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan were strained in this territory recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan but occupied by the Armenians since 1994. This second Karabakh war lasted 44 days and ended with a peace agreement signed by Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia on November 10 last year. The agreement allowed Azerbaijan to retain areas recaptured during the conflict and included Armenia’s commitment to withdraw from several other areas of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Azerbaijan is now trying to cope with one of the biggest challenges it faces in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation after 30 years: there are still mines in the reconquered territories. Baku demanded maps of the mines of Armenia laid during the war. In 2012, NATO Trust Fund projects helped Azerbaijan in the demining of unexploded ordnance and mines left by the Soviet army between 1955 and 1991.
This time Azerbaijan has only received help from Turkey, a NATO ally, to clear mines threatening security and livelihoods in areas freed from Armenian occupation. Azerbaijan is a member country NATO’s Partnership for Peace (PfP) program since 1994. Azerbaijan has actively contributed to NATO-led peace support operations in Kosovo and Afghanistan. Azeri troops recently withdrew from Kabul airport after completing their mission in Afghanistan as a NATO PfP Partner Country.
After the war reconstruction continues in areas reclaimed from Armenia, but faster demining of these areas could facilitate continued reconstruction efforts. Unexploded mines are a major obstacle to the resettlement of territories and the establishment of transport and infrastructure not only in Azerbaijan, but also between Azerbaijan and other countries in the region. These joint initiatives and projects have the potential to bring much-needed stability, peace and prosperity to the region.
Perhaps it is time for NATO to help Azerbaijan in the demilitarization of unexploded ordnance and mine clearance.
Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia as well as Turkmenistan, Krygzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine, Romania and Bulgaria are already partners of the corridor project EU-funded Europe-Caucasus-Asia Transport Facility (TRACECA corridor). Stability and peace in the Caucasus could revitalize such projects, improve logistics infrastructure and facilitate access to Asian and European markets for trade.
Last August Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called for a new era with Armenia if Yerevan shows its will. The two leaders expressed their readiness to cooperate with Armenia by developing economic relations and establishing multimodal transport lines that could facilitate trade between their countries.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian seems inclined to follow. Armenia’s problems with Azerbaijan and Turkey have meant their common borders have been closed since the 1990s. If Pashinian adapts his foreign policy to this new reality, he could pave the way for Armenia to become a land-bound country for trade in the near future.
In his statement, Pashinian stressed the importance of opening up regional transport. Any project that helps connect Armenia through multimodal transport with its neighboring countries, Azerbaijan and Turkey, would also be important for trade. Every year Young Armenians Emigrate Abroad Due to Economic Difficulties in Their Country. This new approach to foreign policy based on trade, not war, could create a win-win situation.
There is a negative correlation between trade and conflict. Trade agreements that improve trade reduce the likelihood of conflict and instability. The economic interdependence created by trade can prevent future conflicts and contribute to peace.
There seems to be a will on all sides in this matter to make these aspirations a reality. Similar statements by Erdogan, Aliyev and Pashinian should be read in this perspective, I think.
In 2009, Turkey and Armenia signed an agreement to normalize their relations, but never ratified it in their respective parliaments. This time, the opportunity that presented itself after the second Karabakh war must not be missed, but its realization depends on the non-violation of the ceasefire and on the respect of the commitments of the peace agreement.
Aylin Unver Noiis asenior fellowat the Transatlantic Leadership Network and Associate Professor in International Relations atHalic Universityin Istanbul. From 2014 to 2018, she was a senior fellow at the Center for Transatlantic Relations, Johns Hopkins University SAIS.
