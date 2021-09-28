Imran congratulated for bringing to light the plight of the Kashmiris,





In illegally occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir, President of the Islamic Political Party of Jammu and Kashmir Mu-hammad Yousuf Naqash said Kashmiris are grateful to Pakistani prime minister for supporting their struggle for law to self-determination in his address to the United Nations General Assembly.

Naqash in a statement in Srinagar said that the measures taken at the international level by Prime Minister Imran Khan and his entire team on the Kashmir issue are commendable and encouraging for the Kashmiris.

Expressing the aspirations of the Kashmiris, the Prime Minister fulfilled his responsibility as a lawyer, he said and added that Pakistan is our benefactor and that he has always supported us in our good and bad times, he said. he declares.

The way Imran Khan exposed India’s authoritarian tactics to the world in his speech at the UNGC meeting is an example to follow, he added.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi presented the UN Secretary General with a dossier containing concrete evidence of human rights violations committed by India in Kashmir, which is a source of encouragement. for the Kashmiris, said the Kashmiri leader.

Muhammad Yousuf Naqash made it clear that Kashmir never was, is and never will be part of India.

The daily increase in military, paramilitary, BSF, CRPF and other forces in Kashmir is a clear indication that India has weakened its grip on Kashmir, which is why it interprets the presence of more than 1.5 million troops as its success. , he said.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the League of the Peoples of Jammu and Kashmir (JKPL) Mohammad Hamza and Mohd Akbar, at the condolence meetings in Srinagar and Sopore, also praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting the dispute. in Kashmir at the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly.

They declared Jammu and Kashmir to be an internationally accepted dispute and urged India to relinquish its inflexible position and find a peaceful and lasting solution to the problem.

Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi President Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement praising Imran Khan’s speech urged the United Nations to pressure India to stop the outpouring blood in Kashmir and paves the way for a permanent settlement of the dispute. KMS

