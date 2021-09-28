NYC to cede Trumps Bronx golf course to homeless shelter operator





As Donald Trump battles Bill de Blasio over the mayor’s decision to get rid of the former president as the operator of a Bronx golf course, the city is playing by proposing a new company to manage Ferry Point connections.

A notice released on Monday shows that a company called Ferry Point Links LLC is expected to get a 13-year deal with the Parks Department to take over the 18-hole Jack Nicklaus-designed course at the foot of the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge.

A company incorporated under this name at the end of August, Crown corporation records indicate sharing both the name and address of an executive with one of the largest homeless shelter operators. city ​​shelter, CORE Community Services.

An attorney for the former president has vowed to fight the city and proposed new golf course operators for link control, accusing Trump of being the victim of political retaliation.

A spokesperson for the city’s parks and recreation department said CORE will team up with Bobby Jones Links, an Atlanta-based company that will manage the operation of the concession. CORE Community Services did not respond to requests for comment on Monday, and Bobby Jones Links was not immediately reachable.

According to the notice published in Mondays City Record, Ferry Point Links, LLC will pay the city a minimum of $ 300,000 per year or a share starting at 7% of gross proceeds and gradually increasing to 10% by the 13th. year, whichever is greater. .

These terms are slightly more favorable to the operator than those granted to Trump in 2012, as part of a 20-year deal reached to save a struggling project. Trump has also committed $ 10 million to build a clubhouse.

The Trump Golf Links in the Bronx, March 15, 2021. John Hanson Pye / Shutterstock

The parks department and the city’s concessions and concessions review committee have a hearing scheduled for October 12, with the new concession due to be launched on November 15, the day after the deadline for a presidents mandate to leave. the lesson.

Criminal activity

In the wake of the deadly January 6 insurgency in Washington, de Blasio cited Trump’s role in inciting a mob to invade the United States Capitol as the reason for terminating all city contracts held by the company of the then president.

The city purged its agreements with the Trump Organization, which at the time included two ice rinks, the Central Park Carousel and the Bronx Golf Course.

Inciting insurgency against the US government clearly constitutes criminal activity, de Blasio said at the time. New York City will no longer have anything to do with the Trump Organization.

While the other deals were on the verge of expiring anyway, the golf course was supposed to be Trumps until 2035, under a deal made during Mike Bloomberg’s town hall. The Trump Organization, which operates high-end routes from Florida to Scotland, has hit back.

In a pending Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit, attorneys for the Trump Organization argue that de Blasio failed to establish grounds for killing the ex-president’s 20-year deal.

In a default notice to the Trump Organization, then-park commissioner Mitchell Silver said the then president’s actions would result in the association of licensed locals in a violent insurgency against the federal government and would push tournaments off the Trump branded course.

The Trump organization is demanding $ 30 million in damages and a freeze on de Blasios’ termination of the golf course deal.

Ken Caruso, a lawyer representing the Trump Organization in the ongoing lawsuit, said de Blasio was irrelevant.

The city does not have the right to assign the license to another operator, Caruso said. The Trump Organizations long-term license for this property is legally binding, enforceable, and remains in full force.

He called the cancellation of the contract a mere pretext that Mayor de Blasio used as a cover for his political retaliation.

And Caruso said Trump will also be in a fight with the new golf course operator.

The Trump Links in the Bronx. Evan El-Amin Shutterstock

The city’s position has no legal basis and we will continue to vigorously defend our right to possession and control of property for the remainder of the 20 year period, both against the city and against anyone to whom the city claims to issue a replacement permit, Caruso added.

Agreement without bidding

Jack Brown, the registered agent for Ferry Point Links LLC, has no known history of golf course management. It was, however, a major homeless service provider under de Blasio, headquartered at the same address on Main Street in DUMBO.

Brown is CEO of CORE Community Services, which has $ 544 million in ongoing contracts for shelters for families and single adults and $ 804 million since its first city contract in 2014. The group also operates facilities in Washington.

Nonprofit documents filed with the Internal Revenue Service show Brown made $ 869,000 in 2019 from CORE and related organizations. Brown previously ran a halfway house organization, Community First Services, criticized by defense lawyers as providing inadequate services.

A New York Times investigation in 2012 found Brown left a trail of hype and self-treatment as CEO of Community First, outdoing himself on contracts and fabricating a college degree. The newspaper also found that while Community First was contractually obligated to provide inmates with support services and pathways to employment, clients received just over three meals a day and a bed.

Mayor Bill de Blasio at his daily briefing on January 13, 2021, the day he announced the cancellation of all city contracts from the Trump Organization.

The CORE Services website prides itself on being proud to provide essential services to over 3,000 people every day.

The city launched its search for a new entity to manage the Ferry Point golf course shortly after sending Trump its cancellation notice on January 15.

In April, the Parks Department informed dealers that it had entered into negotiations with a limited company to take over the Ferry Point Park golf course, and that a tender was not possible due to the ‘existence of an urgent situation where the existing concession has been terminated.

