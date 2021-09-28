Biden urged Chinese Xi to release the two Michaels in recent phone call: WH

OTTAWA US President Joe Biden urged his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to release Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig in a September 9 phone call.

OTTAWA US President Joe Biden urged his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to release Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig in a September 9 phone call.

The call was the second between the two leaders and was presented at the time by both sides as an attempt to break the political deadlock between the two countries amid growing tensions.

The White House has offered new details of Biden’s involvement as it downplayed any connection between Spavor and Kovrig’s release and last week’s decision by the US Department of Justice to drop his extradition of Meng Wanzhou in court of British Columbia.

Meng was arrested on December 1, 2018 at Vancouver Airport by the RCMP because the United States wanted her extradited to face fraud charges, and the two Michaels were arrested nine days later in China in what is widely seen as retribution.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the US Department of Justice is an independent agency and has made the decision to pursue a deferred prosecution agreement with the Huawei executive on its own.

But she said Biden pushed for the release of the two Canadian men when he spoke to Xi by phone on September 9.

He spoke of the two individuals, the two Michael who were released, very positive news. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that President Xi brought up the Huawei official, but again, there was no no negotiation on this call, ”Psaki said.

“These two leaders brought up the cases of these people, but there was no negotiation about it. It was President Biden who raised and pressed again for the release of these two Michael, as it was. is something that happens in every engagement we make with the Chinese or have had, so far. “

The Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday that Xi had also played a direct role in the case, which came to an astonishing conclusion on Friday when Meng was allowed to return to China and the two Michael’s were sent back to Canada on simultaneous flights that left at almost identical times. .

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marc Garneau, used his speech on Monday at the United Nations General Assembly to affirm the solidarity of Canada and its allies in the defense of human rights and international law following the the release of Kovrig and Spavor.

“Canada has respected the rule of law, and two Canadian citizens have paid a heavy price for this commitment. We did it on principle, and we are proud of the courage of our two citizens, the good faith and resilience of their families, and the determination and creativity of our diplomats, ”said Garneau.

“I would like to acknowledge the support of our many international partners alongside these Canadian citizens, as well as those who contributed to the development and signing of the Declaration on Arbitrary Detention in State-to-State Relations.

Irwin Cotler, a former Canadian justice minister, said he did not think the resolution of the case would embolden China’s much maligned practice of what is now known as “hostage diplomacy.”

Cotler said the international support Canada was able to garner through its declaration from more than 60 countries against arbitrary detention has warned China that it cannot get away with the practice.

“I think this is a very important development. And I hope the shadow of hostage diplomacy has been lifted. And now the culture of impunity that came with it can be fought.”

Guy Saint-Jacques, former Canadian ambassador to China, said the new declaration of arbitrary detention must be reinforced with punitive measures such as sanctions. “Confidence is gone with China,” he said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying slammed Canada for aiding the United States in “a political stunt and persecution against a Chinese citizen, an act designed to hamper Chinese high-tech companies represented by Huawei “.

Hua told a daily press briefing from his ministry on Monday that Meng was “arbitrarily detained” by Canada, this is how Canada and its allies viewed the imprisonment of Kovrig and Spavor and that his government and his chief worked tirelessly to gain his freedom.

“President Xi Jinping gave personal advice,” Hua said.

Hua also reiterated that Kovrig and Spavor endanger China’s national security and said their release was due to the fact that they “requested release on medical bail.”

The pair were convicted of espionage in closed, secret and widely criticized trials earlier this year, with Spavor listening to an 11-year sentence while Kovrig awaited his fate.

A Communist Party-controlled Chinese newspaper, the Global Times, reported on Sunday that Kovrig and Spavor signed handwritten confessions before their release.

Global Affairs Canada did not respond directly to questions on this point, saying in a written statement that “these two men are innocent.”

But Cotler said that even if Kovrig and Spavor had signed a confession, they would not have been worth the paper they were written on.

“I don’t believe that has happened. And I know that when people are not only in detention as they were, but under torture, in detention, sometimes under this torture, these things happen,” he said. Cotler, the founder of Raoul in Montreal. Wallenberg Center for Human Rights, and a lawyer who has represented numerous political prisoners.

“But I would say if that were to happen, the fingerprints are on China.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on September 27, 2021.

with files from James McCarten in Washington

Mike Blancfield, The Canadian Press