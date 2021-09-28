Immunization coverage makes Indonesia optimistic to overcome COVID-19





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment Coordination spokesperson Jodi Mahardi said vaccination coverage in Indonesia gives Indonesians optimism to overcome phases of COVID-19. “Indonesia is among the 10 countries with the highest immunization coverage in the world. In addition, the number of people vaccinated has exceeded the WHO target,” Mahardi noted in a written statement received here Monday. As of September 26, 86,460,685 people had received the first dose of vaccine, 48,526,648 had received the second injection dose and 905,366 people had received a booster vaccination. Based on percentage, recipients of the first dose of the vaccine had reached 40 percent of the 208,265,720 people targeted, while the WHO recommends that at least 10 percent of the total population be vaccinated by September. The increase in immunization in Indonesia cannot be separated from the hard work of all parties, including central and local governments, Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI), National Police (Polri), Intelligence Agency of government (BIN), community organizations, professional organizations, and state-owned enterprises (SOE). Mahardi attributes the optimism to the smooth running of vaccinations alongside other efforts, such as the implementation of health protocols; increased tracing, testing and processing (3T); as well as the built-in isolation. The number of daily positive COVID-19 cases in Indonesia continued to improve to 96.6% from its peak on July 15, 2021, while the number of active cases fell by 90.3% compared to its peak of July 25, 2021, Mahardi is noted. Related News: COVID-19 Task Force Raises Vaccine Coverage to Flatten the Curve “In fact, the reproduction rate is less than one and the positivity rate is less than five percent. The government continues to strengthen 3T and 3M and maintain vaccinations as well as enforce the use of the app. PeduliLindungi, “he said. Mahardi later noted that the drop in the number of cases had clearly had a positive impact. People are starting to reopen their businesses, so the economy can rebound, Mahardi said. The economic recovery is manifested by the number of visits to shops and the expenditure index which has steadily increased since August 2021, particularly in Java and Bali. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) previously said Indonesia continues to make progress towards obtaining a vaccine against COVID-19. At the same time, vaccines were also requested by several countries. “We are doing quite well in securing the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is sought after by nearly 220 countries,” said President Jokowi. In fact, Indonesia is currently ranked sixth in the world as the country with the most vaccinations based on the global total. Related News: COVID-19 vaccine coverage in Depok reaches 58%

