Prime Minister Modi is a catalyst to turn Mahatma Gandhi’s vision into reality, says Hardeep Singh Puri





Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo / ANI) New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Emphasizing the Central Swachh Bharat mission, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the catalyst for transforming Mahatma’s vision Gandhi in reality by leading head on and transforming it into a popular movement. Puri on Monday launched the seventh consecutive edition of Swachh Survekshan (SS), the world’s largest urban cleanliness survey conducted by Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U). According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Swachh Survekshan 2022 aims to capture city initiatives for the general welfare and well-being of frontline sanitation workers. The survey will also prioritize the voices of the elderly and young adults and strengthen their participation in keeping urban India clean. Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said: “The Swachh Bharat mission is an important and transformative program of the country which has succeeded thanks to the involvement of all stakeholders at the local level. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the catalyst for the conversion of the vision. of Mahatma Gandhi in reality by leading from the front and converting it into a popular movement. The road to this success has not been easy, but today we have not only achieved ODF (Open Defecation Free) but also achieved solid waste management. Crores of Indian citizens are associated with the movement and it is growing stronger and stronger. “ Puri informed that Prime Minister Modi will launch Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 on October 1. This year’s Survekshan pledged to create a level playing field for small towns by introducing two population categories under 15K and between 15-25K. To further expand Survekshan’s footprint, district rankings were introduced for the first time. The scope of the survey has been broadened to now cover 100 percent of sampling services, down from 40 percent in previous years, the ministry said. In order to complete this ambitious exercise, SS 2022 will see more than double the number of assessors deployed last year for the field assessment. The next edition of Survekshan will usher in improved technological interventions such as digital document tracking, geolocation of sanitation and facility waste management for better efficiency, and QR code-based citizen feedback for greater awareness. people. Through these multi-faceted initiatives, the SS 2022 framework will propel the Mission towards a circular economy approach through optimal resource recovery, the ministry said. (ANI)

