Chinese nationalist digital artist Wuhe Qilin commemorated Mengs’ return with this image showing Huawei’s CFO being airlifted by a Chinese-painted helicopter
An estimated 60 million people in China have logged on to witness the heroes’ welcome given to the return of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou from his release from detention in Canada: red carpets, crowds of fans in jubilation holding identical Chinese flags and a bouquet of flowers presented by a sympathizer in hazmat suit in order to respect COVID protocols.
The celebrations weren’t just meant to celebrate the return of a member of Chinese commercial royalty (Meng is the daughter of one of China’s most influential businessmen). But they were supposed to proclaim victory over an event Beijing has always claimed to be an elaborate American conspiracy to strangle China’s tech sector.
While the West will remember the Meng case for one of the most egregious uses of arbitrary detention in China to achieve a desired international result, in China it is presented as the exact opposite: a conspiracy. American aimed at arbitrarily detaining a successful Chinese businesswoman whose only crime was success.
It has long been proven to be an incident of political persecution against a Chinese citizen, an act designed to hamper Chinese high-tech companies, reads a Saturday declaration by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying.
She added that the alleged fraud charges against Ms. Meng Wanzhou are purely fabricated.
Canada should learn lessons and act in its own interests, she said.
President Xi Jinping personally gave orders to deal with the case, Hua added without giving details of the orders.
General Secretary Xi Jinping gave important instructions, she said, referring to the title of 68 years as head of the ruling Communist Party.
Extremely nationalistic Chinese digital artist Wuhe Qilin commemorated Meng’s return with a picture showing Huawei’s CFO carried by a Chinese-colored helicopter out of the jaws of a US sea creature leaping out of a waterhole shaped like a Canadian maple leaf.
Thanks to the tireless efforts of the Chinese government, Ms. Meng Wanzhou will return to her homeland, the caption reads.
Meng was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in late 2018 in order to execute a warrant issued by US officials requesting the extradition of Huawei executives on fraud charges linked to allegations she deliberately misled a bank in error in order to circumvent US sanctions against Iran.
From the start, Chinese nationalists quickly portrayed Meng as a martyr for American economic aggression. She was arrested the same year Huawei overtook Apple as the world’s second-largest smartphone maker (after South Korean Samsung), and voices in Chinese media and upper echelons of the Chinese Communist Party have all described the arrest. of Meng as an attempt at handicap. a Chinese telecoms sector increasingly in direct competition with American companies.
The US government concocted the incident to suppress Chinese high-tech companies and hamper China’s development, Chinese Ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu wrote in August. column printed in The Hill Times.
Peiwu alleged that Mengs’ arrest was only the culmination of a dirty American game to destroy Huawei. Over the past two-plus years, the United States has wasted no time cracking down on Huawei, concocting disinformation to smear Huawei and coerce its allies to boycott Huawei, he wrote.
Global Times, an English-speaking spokesperson for the Chinese Communist Party, has been one of the strongest exponents of this point of view.
In July, the Global Times double the Meng affair, a political montage orchestrated within the framework of the relentless repression and blockade against Chinese technology companies.
Monday, amid triumphant coverage of Mengs’ return, Global Times called him a hard-fought victory for the country and its people against Western hegemony.
The portrayal of Meng as a Western hostage has also made its way into the Canadian media. More recently, pro-Beijing scholar Wenran Jiang wrote in a column for the Toronto Star that Meng was the victim of an American economic war against the Chinese.
The United States, aided by Canada, took Meng hostage in the first place in its trade and technology war with China, he wrote, adding that Beijing quickly retaliated by jailing Canadian citizens Michael. Kovrig and Michael Spavor.
A few hours after Mengs’ release, the chronicle was retweeted by Canadian Senator Yuen Pau Woo.
Chinese media, on the other hand, have consistently downplayed the significance of the two Michaels’ detention as having anything to do with the Meng case.
A recent analysis from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation Noted that amid the Chinese media coverage of Mengs ‘return, there was no mention of how his release coincided with the release of two Canadians who had been arrested just days after Mengs’ detention began.
Chinese censors also appeared to be diligently reviewing all questions regarding the Michaels’ release from Internet forums, The Washington Post reported. There is no basis for the release of the Michaels from China. This is not fair at all, read a post on a discussion board that has since been deleted. People keep saying that the Mengs case is a great victory for China. . . but it’s been three years and we had to swap two Canadian spies, wrote another user on Weibo, the Chinese version of Twitter.
On Sunday, however, Global Times published an exclusive unrelated to its coverage Meng explaining that Spavor and Kovrig had been returned to Canada because they had confessed their guilt and were allowed to be released on medical bail.
With additional reports from Reuters
