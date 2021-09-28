Sorry, but a national separation just won’t work





Is it time for a national divorce? The idea naturally gained momentum, although it can’t and shouldn’t work.

In 2018, Conservative Jesse Kelly argued that our political disagreements had turned into a powder keg and we needed to redraw the map. He wasn’t wrong. In fact, things got worse over the next three years, which is why left-wing actress Sarah Silverman recently touted the idea as well.

The point is, each other argued over every problem. I admit that after nearly 19 months of looking longingly at the mental health of the Red States in their response to the pandemic and sadly my 5 year old masked and required to be socially away from his friends during school recess in outdoors here in New York, I myself have fantasized about a national divorce.

But it’s a fantasy that could never work, even in the short term, let alone the long term. Let’s say we could bloodlessly divide states. And, in short, consider a voter for Donald Trump to be someone who opposes the COVID restriction mania (my own main issue right now), while a voter for Joe Biden wants the children of the kindergarten mask themselves twice.

In a solid blue New York, Trump won 3,251,997 votes against Bidens 5,244,886 in 2020. Trumps 3.2 million, that’s more than five times the number of people living in Wyoming, the reddest state nationwide, and more than 16 times the votes Trump has won there. Are the Conservatives simply abandoning the entire Empire State, and those 3.2 million voters, in divorce? What would those 3.2 million think of that?

There are pockets of deep red even in the bluest states.

New York is a sea of ​​red counties outside of the big cities. Even in dark blue Gotham there are pockets of dark red. Visit Brighton Beach and Borough Park in Brooklyn. Howard Beach and Breezy Point in Queens. Neck of Throgs in the Bronx. Or pretty much anywhere on Staten Island: there you’ll step into Red America, where American flags fly high, cops are heroes, and no one refers to a new mother as someone who gives birth.

It’s not just New York. California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom survived his recall election in a landslide. But 3.3 million Californians voted to remove it, more than the entire population of the second most Republican state, Utah.

Meanwhile, the nation may already be realigning itself, with conservatives moving from blue zones to reds. But a formal separation effectively means that the Conservatives lose the big cities, which tend to be heavily liberal.

It’s not just COVID regulations that divide us, of course. There is much more. But the truth is, electorates change, matters of importance change, demographics change.

A Republican today is not the same as a Republican 20 years ago. A conservative who moved to solidly red Colorado in the late ’90s would be surprised after failing to vote for a Republican presidential candidate after 2004.

Children do not always follow their parents’ ideology. Counties and entire states sometimes switch sides in elections, then come back again. Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin chose Obama in 2012, Trump in 2016, Biden in 2020. Who gets them in the divorce? Should we constantly change borders?

Formally separating the country would make no sense.

People are not entirely liberal or conservative either. Red states like Florida and Texas are worried about an influx of people from blue states fleeing, say, high taxes, but not subscribing to any of the other typical conservative ideologies. Would states give ideological tests before letting someone in?

OK, so if we can’t formally part ways, so what?

We are fighting peacefully. We find like-minded people in our communities and we come together to make the changes we want to see. We do not surrender because we were in the minority. Minorities have already won. Not so long ago, a non-Democrat was mayor of New York and a Republican won the recall in California. It is not impossible.

If you’ve had enough and feel like you need to move, do it. But don’t expect you to find yourself a perfect fit with your values. You can easily find yourself on a blue street in a red light district in a blue county in a red state. Is it a victory?

Were still a whole new country; we continue to grow and evolve. The solution is not to divide it so that we are (briefly) better represented. It is to persuade others of our way of thinking and voting. And remember the ideas that shaped our national wedding in the first place.

Twitter: @Karol

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/09/27/sorry-but-a-national-split-up-just-wont-work/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos