SC rejects petitions for presidential form of government – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a series of appeals calling for the immediate holding of a national referendum by Prime Minister Imran Khan to pave the way for a presidential system against the predominant parliamentary form of government.

A bench of three SC judges led by Judge Umar Ata Bandial upheld the decision of the registrar’s office to return the four petitions presented by lawyer Sahibzada Ahmed Raza Qasuri, Dr Sadiq Ali, chairman of Hum Awam Pakistan Tahir Aziz Khan and Hafeez-ur-Rehman.

The judiciary observed that the presidential form of governance had harmed the country, adding that the petitioners could start a political movement if they really wanted to introduce the presidential system in the country because the Constitution did not provide for any recourse to the Supreme Court to change. or abolish the current system of governance.

The court also reminded the applicants that the very essence of the 1973 Constitution was parliamentary democracy and without any clear guidance from the Green Paper, the Supreme Court had no authority to intervene in such matters.

The court could have considered the petitions if they had been proposed by political parties, Judge Bandial observed.

Judge Muneeb Akhtar, member of the judiciary, recalled that the presidential system introduced by General Ayub Khan had led to the disintegration of Pakistan.

Judge Bandial asked Ahmed Raza Qasuri why he went to the Supreme Court when a strong and dynamic political governance system was available in the country.

Lawyer Qasuri said lawmakers wereted time trading beards for each other rather than discussing people’s interest and welfare. In such a scenario, should he behave like a silent spectator, he wondered.

Judge Akhtar recalled that General Ayub Khan organized a referendum for the presidential system in the country in 1960.

Judge Bandial regretted that the country had suffered from the consequences of the presidential system, wondering whether the petitions wanted to repeat the situation that prevailed in 1958. He also wondered under what principle or under what law the court should order the transition to the presidential form of government. .

Judge Akhtar asked whether the presidential system guaranteed the welfare of the people.

The petitions claimed that the fundamental rights of individuals guaranteed by Chapter 1 of Part II of the Constitution were violated by the inability of the current parliamentary form of government to ensure their well-being and well-being and to advance in various areas of life. It is therefore in the interests of justice that they have a fair chance to choose the presidential form of government if they so choose, the petitions argue.

The poor condition of the masses is reflected directly on the system of government in Pakistan since the parliamentary system totally collapsed, the petitions claimed, adding that in March 2020 the country’s public debt was estimated at around Rs 42.8 trillion. or $ 256 billion. .

This huge burden accounts for 98.2% of GDP and Pakistan’s external debt is around $ 112 billion, according to the petitions, adding that Pakistan owed $ 5.765 billion to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) while 25% of the Pakistani population lived below the poverty line.

At present, Pakistan’s average HDI (Human Development Index) and GDP (Gross Domestic Product) are the lowest compared to other South Asian countries like India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan.

In our parliamentary system, MPs are used to changing their loyalties and blackmailing and pressuring the government to promote their personal interests. It is for this reason that often a healthy opposition and a strong government cannot emerge to deal with the welfare and welfare of the people.

There is little legislation in assemblies and legislature meetings often fail due to a lack of quorum, the petitions lamented, adding that the controlling role of the opposition was often compromised.

Moreover, according to the petitions, there was no system of separation of powers between the executive and the legislature and this had been the main cause of politicization of the administration, unprofessionalism, nepotism and corruption. .

People who are assigned to sensitive positions are often not eligible for these positions and are appointed without being qualified for these positions in order to appeal to members of the opposition and government allies.

If the head of the executive and his ministers are not always competent since the selection of the members of the cabinet must be made among the deputies, the National Assembly or the Senate, the competent persons are often not available to improve the quality of governance, argued petitions.

Many of these problems are automatically removed in the presidential system and therefore the presidential form of government is suitable for Pakistan because in exercising his powers the president does not need any assistance from parliament to put in place. implement its program. Thus, the presidential form of democracy speeds up the decision-making process, say the petitions.

The petitions also cited examples of countries that have made great strides in replacing their parliamentary form of government with the presidential system such as Turkey where a constitutional referendum was held on April 16, 2017 on whether the post of prime minister had to be abolished. and that the existing parliamentary form be replaced by an executive presidency.

Likewise, in France, a popular referendum was held on September 28, 1958, which approved the constitution of the 5th French Republic, replacing the French Parliamentary Republic with a form of presidential government.

Another example of a successful presidential system is Pakistan’s neighbor Iran, which has had a presidential form of government since 1979 despite strict economic sanctions by the United States and the United Nations. The country has made a lot of progress and is far ahead of Pakistan financially and politically.

According to the petitions, Indonesia, Russia and China are now all developed countries because they have adopted a presidential form of government.

According to the mainstream media as well as social media, an overwhelming majority of Pakistan is tired of the parliamentary form of government and wants to adopt the presidential form of government, according to the petitions.

Posted in Dawn, le 28 September 2021

