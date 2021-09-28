Jokowi goes to Riau and the Riau Islands to plant mangroves





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo arrives in a presidential plane

President Joko Widodo left for Riau province for a working visit. With limited entourage, Jokowi took off from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta. The group flew the Indonesia-1 presidential plane around 7:30 a.m. WIB. Arrived at the Roesmin Nurjadin air base, in the city of Pekanbaru, the Head of State will continue his journey using the TNI AU Super Puma helicopter to get to Bengkalis Regency. At Bengkalis Regency, Jokowi will plant mangroves with the community. The former governor of DKI Jakarta will also inspect the points affected by abrasion at Raja Kecik Tourism Beach. Read also: 3 Jokowi's contribution to the world so that he can overcome the Covid-19 pandemic After that, Jokowi will return to Roesmin Nurjadin Air Base in Pekanbaru Town by helicopter. From Roesmin Nurjadin air base, Jokowi and his entourage will then take off for the province of Riau (Kepri) Islands. Arriving at Hang Nadim International Airport in Batam City, Jokowi will travel to Setokok Village in Bulang District. The plan is that the Seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia will plant mangroves again with the community. In the evening, Jokowi will return to Jakarta. The Minister of State, Secretary of State Pratikno, also accompanied the President on the flight to Riau province.



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Editor: Herlina Kartika Dewi

