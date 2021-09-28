Words and actions: on PM Modi’s speech at the UNGA





Prime Minister Modi did well to commit India to its democratic traditions at the United Nations General Assembly



For the third consecutive year, and his fourth such speech Since his election in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the United Nations General Assembly, outlining his views on India’s place in the world. Referring to India’s large population, he said the world grows when India grows and transforms when India reforms, citing examples of the country’s progress and impact: in vaccines and pharmaceuticals, especially to counter COVID, green technologies and the promise of 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030, and poverty reduction. He also listed the number of Indians who had benefited from water connections, banking access, insurance coverage, health services and housing, although his claim that these targets Overall development had only been achieved in the past seven years, struck a politically partisan note that was out of place. Turning to regional issues, Mr. Modi highlighted the contrast between India’s actions and those of Pakistan and China in veiled references. In an apparent post to Pakistan, he linked events in Afghanistan, where the Taliban took control, to the problem of regressive thinking that leads to the use of terrorism as a political tool. He also called for preserving the maritime sphere from the race for expansion and exclusion and mentioned the need to investigate the origins of the coronavirus, subjects to which China is sensitive. Speaking directly to the UN for his own shortcomings, the prime minister said time waits for no one, urging the UN to speed up the reform process that has been running out of steam for more than a decade, which would include a Enlarged Security Council. This, he explained, is the only way to restore the credibility of the institutions of global governance. Mr Modis’s strongest words came at the start of his speech, where he launched a defense of the state of Indian democracy, which has come under some criticism in recent years. He said India had been named the mother of democracy for its adherence to democratic values, symbolized by its diversity, pluralism, inclusiveness and equality, which made it possible for someone like him, who had once worked at his father’s tea stand, to become the leader of the country. . The Prime Minister’s remarks appeared to be a response to comments made during his visit to Washington, where US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stressed the need to strengthen democratic processes internally. Even as he addressed the UN, protesters outside criticized his government for its actions against activists, NGOs, agriculture and citizenship laws, and incidents of lynching and killing. collective violence. While the Prime Minister’s commitment to India’s great tradition of democracy was encouraging, it will not be measured by words spoken by the global body, but by responses and actions on the ground in India.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/editorial/words-and-deeds-on-pm-modi-speech-at-unga/article36702486.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos