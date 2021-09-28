Melania Trump’s reported reaction to leaving the White House suggests she really cared after all





Former First Lady Melania Trump from the infamous I really don’t care, does she? the jacket was chased by rumors that she had never enjoyed White House life since before she even moved her bags to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. as the first unshakeable sign that she wanted nothing to do with Donald Trump’s new political life. And yet, Bob Woodward and Robert Costas, Trump’s revealing new book, Peril, includes a glimpse of Melania who is very different from the character of steel she adopts for public speaking, and certainly different from her rumored feelings about the DC gig throughout. By Woodward and Costa, Melania was seen holding back tears as she and former President Trump bid farewell to the White House and for years we have heard that Melania really hated DC and wanted to go out and not go out. isn’t listed for this, it was quite surprising how different her experience could have been after all.

Washington Post reporters Woodward and Costa have conducted hundreds of hours of interviews with sources for this book, giving them insight into exactly how things turned out in some of the most tense times of the world. Trump presidency. Describing the Trump family’s last day in the White House, here’s how they set the scene.

Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, came down from the residence early on January 20. White House staff, cooks, butlers and housekeepers waited for them shortly before 8 a.m. in the diplomatic reception hall. When the first couple entered, the staff cheered and some shed tears as the President thanked them for their service and shook their hands.

Melania wore sunglasses, the book continues. Those who spoke to him and leaned in to say goodbye could see a hint of tears. Give my love to Lo-Mari and the two girls, said Melania [Robert] OBrien.

Maybe Melania was just overwhelmed by what must have been an overwhelming January. But more likely, never know for sure how Melania felt about her tenure unless she decides to tell us in unfiltered details and with Donald Trump still not ruling out a run in 2024, we may just have to. wait a little longer to get the unvarnished truth from his wife.

