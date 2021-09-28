Another day of the National Assembly wasted on the quorum – Journal





ISLAMABAD: On Monday, the government failed to ensure a quorum in the National Assembly for the sixth consecutive day, forcing the president to adjourn the meeting without addressing any item on the agenda, except for a shortened question hour, the opposition having qualified the lack of interest in the debates. by members of the treasury an expression of mistrust of the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Amjid Ali Khan, who chaired the meeting in the absence of the president and vice-president, adjourned the meeting until Tuesday afternoon (today) after a countdown when Ehsanur Rehman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) signaled the lack of quorum as the house reconvened after a break in Maghreb prayers.

Opposition leader and Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chairman Shehbaz Sharif walked into the house amid the background noise on the desk, but he was still busy exchanging greetings with the members when the President suspended the proceedings for 20 minutes for the prayer break.

The quorum has haunted the National Assembly for some time, but since the start of the fourth parliamentary year last month, the issue has grown serious and has taken the form of a chronic problem. Interestingly, there has so far been no official word from the president or the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on the issue despite constant criticism from the opposition as well. than from the outside on the inability of the government to ensure a quorum in the assembly. for which the presence of 86 members, or a quarter of the 342 members of the house, is required.

The government does not ensure the presence of a minimum number of members for the sixth consecutive day

Although this is the sixth sitting affected by the quorum, in fact the National Assembly has met for 11 days during the current parliamentary year, as the two days sandwiched between sittings are also counted as session days.

Many political and constitutional experts believe that signaling the quorum during routine discussion and Question Time is an abuse of the constitutional provision, as the quorum can only be emphasized when voting on an important issue. . According to them, the spirit of this provision is to ensure maximum participation of the members while making the legislation because Article 55 (1) says that all decisions of the National Assembly must be taken by a majority of the members present. and voters.

Shortly after adjourning, the PPP’s Abdul Qadir Patel issued a statement criticizing the government for its inability to maintain a quorum for the sixth day.

The government’s failure to achieve a quorum is a matter of embarrassment for Prime Minister Imran Khan. It’s an expression [by the treasury members] of mistrust of the prime minister’s leadership, he said.

Mr Patel said it appeared members of the ruling party were unable to defend corruption at the government level. He asked the prime minister to step down, which for him was the only respectable way.

Earlier in Question Time, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on the floor of the house that restrictions imposed on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) by the European Union (EU) would be lifted. ‘by the end of the year.

Responding to a supplementary question from Naz Baloch of the PPP, the Minister informed the House that a team of EU aviation experts was to visit Pakistan from November 15 to 29 to conduct an audit and physically inspect the aircraft. evidence Pakistan had provided to them to show that it had addressed most of the EU’s concerns.

In response to another question, Mr Khan told the assembly that at present PIA has 30 airworthy planes for which there are 345 pilots.

At the same time, in a written response to a question from Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, the government said that 21.9% of the country’s population live below the poverty line according to the latest poverty count based on data from Integrated Economic Household Survey 2018-19.

Posted in Dawn, le 28 September 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1648862/another-day-of-national-assembly-wasted-over-quorum The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos