France, Greece to sign major defense agreement following AUKUS pact

France and Greece are expected to sign a major defense deal on Tuesday following the AUKUS pact between Australia, the UK and the US – a surprise military deal that resulted in the cancellation of a submarines with France, worth 50 billion.

Paris, which does not see itself only as a major power in the Pacific and Indian Oceans, has felt the thumbs up, recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia, and is now scrambling to strengthen its military ties within from Europe.

A new agreement between France and Greece, following the AUKUS treaty, will include commitments by Greece to purchase around 5 billion French warships and fighter jets, as well as a clause d mutual defense assistance, according to three Greek government officials. .

US analyst Angelos Themelis points out that the AUKUS pact signed two weeks ago is a blow to France, which was furious at the announcement and urged its European neighbors to focus on strengthening their own defense capabilities . In this context, Greece should further consolidate its relations with Greece.

The pact with Greece will help strengthen French President Emmanuel Macron’s willingness to lead Europe’s military efforts.

“A first thought is that anything that ‘raises the temperature’ in the international arena is risky by increasing the confrontation, instead of looking for ways of cooperation,” he said. Neos Kosmos with reference to the AUKUS Pact.

“The pact is a slap in the face to France, therefore it weakens the cooperation of the Western alliance and in this regard it negatively affects Greece. Coming after the humiliating US retreat from Afghanistan, it strengthens the views of those who think the US is addicted to aggression.

The deal with Greece is tied to the AUKUS pact, said Faithon Karaiosifidis, defense expert and editor of Greek magazine Flight.

France is taking everything in Greece and can present this agreement on cooperation and cohesion in the field of defense as the basis for European integration of defense and the start of a European army, ”Karaiosifidis told Politico.

In recent months, six countries have bid on the Greek Navy’s program to modernize its fleet with new frigates while modernizing its existing fleet. France, the United States, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom were among the countries that submitted bids with France’s initially most expensive proposal, but it submitted an improved bid.

By accepting France’s offer, Greece hopes that Macron will continue to offer continued support on Greek-Turkish issues and Turkey’s claims in the Aegean Sea. Mr Macron has so far supported Greece and attended the recent meeting of southern EU countries in Athens, where he signed a strong communiqué containing strong warnings against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is in Paris for the opening of the exhibition ‘Paris-Athens: Birth of Modern Greece’ at the Louvre to further cement the ties between the two countries.

He will be received by Mr. Macron to inaugurate the exhibition together and then for a working dinner at the Palais des Champs-Elysées. Mitsotakis said a long discussion would take place between the two leaders before the defense announcements were made on Tuesday morning.

Mr Mitsotakis told the Greek national broadcaster ERT that “we are heading towards a substantial deepening of the strategic collaboration between Greece and France”.

When the AUKUS Pact was announced, Theo Theophanous, a former Victorian MP, said Neos Kosmos that the French are very unhappy and will use the European Union as a vehicle to suggest that the actions of the Australian government in breaking the contract for conventional submarines with France is a snub, not only of France but of the whole of Europe and would seek a European-wide response to make this clear. And it has already started.

Mr Theophanous had warned Greece that “while expressing sympathy for France” not to allow the EU vehicle “to be used to punish Australia for what is ultimately a trade arrangement between France and France. “Australia. By assuming such a role, Greece will gain Australia’s respect and appreciation,” he said.