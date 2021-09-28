Leaked new name on cabinet reshuffle

Merdeka.com – The conversation in the WhatsApp group suddenly got busy. Circulate a list of firm names. The name Budi Gunawan (BG) is on the list. In the channel’s message, BG was designed to become the coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs.

While the post of head of the State Intelligence Agency (BIN) is held by General Andika Perkasa, currently Kasad. The name of Admiral Kasal Yudho Margono is no exception. He was asked to become a commander TNI.

A politician from a government political party admitted that he also received the channel’s message. But so far no one knows when President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will be reworked.

Another politician from the government political party disclosed that BG’s name was indeed proposed as coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs. While Mahfud MD, the plan will be transferred to Menkum HAM.

“The information is that Mr. BG’s alternate if not Andika, (Doni) Monardo,” the source whispered while noting that the reshuffle card is still very likely to change.

Meanwhile, the Palace has said nothing about the reshuffle. “Reshuffle of the president’s prerogative. If that happens, he will announce it himself,” said the spokesperson for the presidency. Jokowi, Fadjroel Rachman.

Jokowi it is said that he will host a reshuffle on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Jokowi’s habit of announcing a reshuffle every Wednesday Pon reinforces this prediction.

This cabinet reshuffle would be the entry of the PAN into the government coalition. The seat of the Minister of Transport is the position that would be most affected.

A source from Jokowi’s coalition said PAN chairman Zulkifli Hasan would ultimately become minister. Previously, the name of Soetrisno Bachir had grown stronger. However, Jokowi is said to remain determined to want Zulkifli Hasan in.

“For the others, Mr. Jokowi does not want either,” said the source.

President of the PAN faction in RPD RI, Saleh Partaonan Daulay stressed that his party had completely ceded the post of PAN minister to President Jokowi. According to him, the PAN has many cadres who can be placed wherever the President wishes.

“If there is a cabinet discussion, that’s what the president needs at best and how to do it all. You don’t decide, for example, oh you have to take this, take that, it’s not that. to the president, ”Saleh said.

Other politicians have heard reports that the Golkar party is also affected by the reshuffle. According to information he has heard, a cabinet reshuffle will take place this week. But Golkar, he said, did not lose the ministerial seat. Its position has just changed.

Golkar party vice-chairman Ahmad Doli Kurnia said only the chairman Jokowi who knows when the time is right to change the maid. Doli said cabinet preparation would certainly involve the general chairman of the political party. Including Airlangga Hartarto.

“It is the communication between the president and our president general, since the beginning of the preparation of the cabinet during this period, it has always been the communication between our president and the president,” said Doli. [rnd]