Boris Johnson risks uniting Scotland against him and the Union with SNP row independence | Politics | New





Principal Researcher at Think Tank, UK in a Changing Europe, Professor Nicola McEwen reflected on the challenges Boris Johnson faces in Scotland in maintaining the Union. Speaking to Express.co.uk, she said the Westminster government wanted to be seen as doing more in Scotland. However, she stressed that this could cause tensions between the SNP and Westminster.

She added that these tensions could undermine the British government’s plans to maintain the union by making the question of independence a battle between Scotland and Westminster. Professor McEwen said: “The UK government acquired spending powers under the UK Home Market Act late last year to improve its ability to spend in decentralized areas without going through normal channels. “Much of this is an effort to make the UK government more visible in Scotland, Wales also to some extent, but the threat to the union is seen to be greater in Scotland.” Professor McEwen explained in more detail how the UK government should exercise caution when intervening in Scotland. DON’T MISS: Yanis Varoufakis dissects EU ‘charade’ to hit back at Joe Biden

She said: “I think there are many ways to make the UK government visible in Scotland in areas over which it has constitutional authority. “He doesn’t have to do it in devolved areas and there is a risk of creating a setback. “This is because it is seen as undermining decentralization or parliament. “This is especially true if it is done in competition rather than in cooperation.

Ms Sturgeon and the SNP have endured hesitant support for an independence referendum in recent years. According to a poll by Redfield and Wilton Strategies, a majority of Scots would not support an independence referendum until the UK government approves the request. Of the 1,000 people polled by Redfield and Wilton Strategies, 43% agreed that a referendum vote should only take place if the government approves it.

