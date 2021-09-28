US shouldn’t treat Pakistan as an ally, it’s sponsors of terrorism, expert says





ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2021 08:15 AM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 28 (ANI): The United States should not treat Pakistan as an ally when it is, in fact, a state sponsoring terrorism, nor grant Islamabad preferential military trade when it is in reality of a disability, according to an expert. Michael Rubin, writing in Washington Examiner, said that Pakistan’s support for the Taliban in Afghanistan is to shelter terrorist leaders such as Osama bin Laden, even after Washington supplied billions of dollars to Pakistan each year, did not stop Islamabad from sponsoring terrorism. Americans are now dead because successive US administrations have trusted their Pakistani counterparts or turned a blind eye in return for Pakistan’s logistical aid in Afghanistan. has also changed its diplomatic focus. Starting with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and continuing under Imran Khan, Pakistani rulers have turned Pakistan into a vassal of China. but also actively approves it. Given Pakistan’s shift to China, it may be time to strip Pakistan of its advantageous designation, Rubin says.

He continues to benefit from the legacy of former President Pervez Musharraf’s cooperation with the United States. In 2004, the United States designated Pakistan as “a major non-NATO ally”, a status which made Pakistan eligible for “loans of materiel, supplies or equipment for research purposes, cooperative development, test or evaluation “, offered” priority delivery of surplus defense items “, made a research partner for military technology, and even allowed the designated person” the purchase [of] depleted uranium munitions, ”the Washington Examiner reported. Pakistan 2021 is not Pakistan 2004. Even in 2004, ISI’s behavior made Pakistan unworthy of such a designation. According to Rubin, the United States could model interactions with Pakistan on those with China by putting in place limitations. prohibit US dependence on goods or services from Chinese military companies. This would immediately make military-to-military cooperative development and cross-service agreements more difficult. This would put Pakistan on an equal footing with almost all other non-allied World Trade Organization member countries. It would allow the State Department and Commerce Department to stop sales to Pakistan on a case-by-case basis, the Washington Examiner reported. National Defense Authorization Act. Similar provisions may be needed to prohibit any dealings with any Pakistani or ISI-related military. At a minimum, Congress must recognize that any military equipment the United States provides or permits to pass through Pakistan becomes vulnerable to China. Washington no longer needs to bribe Pakistan to maintain supply routes through Pakistani territory, Islamabad will likely continue concessions in exchange for air access to Afghanistan, Rubin advised. (ANI)

