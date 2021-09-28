Mike Pence and Mitch McConnell have a problem with Donald Trump (Opinion)





Though he lost his bid for reelection, ceding the White House to a gentler, gentler president, Joe Biden, Trump turned his defeat into a victory in his determined effort to mold the Republican Party in his image. Despite a complete lack of evidence, a recent CNN poll found that a majority of Republicans say supporting Trump and his big lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him are important aspects of party membership. Candidates can go to extremes when demonstrating their loyalty. In Virginia, Jarome Bell, a favorite of Trump’s congressional candidate, recently called for audits of elections in “all 50 states,” followed by trials, convictions and executions of everyone involved.

All signs point to a Republican Party trapped in Trump’s game. This competition demands that the former president have enemies to fight – and they cannot be abject idiots. They have to be strong enough to impress fans, like high profile politicians who might think they are in charge.

As a wrestler on television, Trump’s favorite moves include a bit where he tries to throw his opponents in the House and Senate out of the ring. He calls them RINOs – Republicans In Name Only – as if he has redefined what it means to belong to the GOP. He also makes it clear that he wants them to be kicked out. Their sin? Defying his efforts to detach the party from its traditional conservative ideas and remake it in his image. With a growing list of favorite candidates across the country and a super PAC full of cash he can give them, Trump favors those who would follow him anywhere. In turn, they want the support of his greedy base – a force that could dominate the primary elections. Others, thinkers themselves call them, challenge Trump at their peril. It doesn’t matter how loyal they may have been in the past or how hard they’ve been on Trump’s behalf. A real break with the Trump line, which he presents as the party line, and you become his enemy. Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump was lashing out at the top GOP official, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. The former president called on Republican senators to push McConnell out of his leadership position.

Trump called McConnell “very bad for the Republican Party” but, according to the Journal, GOP senators were not moved. Perhaps this is because for years McConnell has consistently supported his colleagues with campaign money. Last year alone, a group allied with McConnell invested more than $ 460 million in Senate races. This far exceeds the amount Trump has available today.

In addition to his own financial resources, McConnell has extensive political experience – and successes – that allows him to distance himself from Trump without too much worry. He stuck to his initial assessment that Trump was responsible for the Jan.6 riot of his supporters on Capitol Hill and said he was happy with the impeachment that followed because it could facilitate the party’s purge of influence. Most recently, he opposed Trump’s efforts to topple GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski in Alaska, who voted to convict Trump after the impeachment trial. What is most remarkable about the Trump-McConnell feud is that a strong argument could be made for the idea that it is in fact the former president who owes loyalty to the Senate GOP leader. , and not the reverse. Without McConnell to lead his Senate agenda, Trump would not have had the tax cut that was the centerpiece of his national agenda, nor the swift approval of all the judges he placed in various courts. This made McConnell one of Trump’s favorite people – that is, until January 6, when McConnell spoke candidly about the president’s role in inciting rioters. As a guy who cannot tolerate ugly truths and those who share them, Trump has turned on him. Trump has also turned against his vice president, Pence, who tried but failed to find a way to block Congress as he gathered to certify the 2020 election. As the new book reveals Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s “Peril,” Trump got into an argument when Pence told him he couldn’t do what he wanted. He then reportedly said to Pence, “I don’t want to be your friend anymore if you don’t do this.” For nearly five years, Pence had been fiercely loyal to Trump. While this is obvious to Trump supporters, everything Pence had done was erased when he decided he had no choice but to certify the election. On January 6, Trump attacked Pence, publicly declaring that he “did not have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution.” He has since repeated the accusation, signaling his displeasure to his supporters. Pence was even heckled for being a “traitor” at a rally last June. With a busy schedule of appearances across the country, Pence appears to be cranking his engine for a White House race in 2024. However, according to Politico, Trump has said only bad health news will deter him from running. Pence may have no viable option to reestablish his relationship with the former president or gain the support of Trump’s loyalists. Much more than McConnell, he might not have a say in the future of the GOP. Other people Trump has targeted as he moves to control the party include House Republicans who voted for impeachment earlier this year. Among them are Reps Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Fred Upton of Michigan, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Jaime Herrera-Beutler of Washington, Peter Meijer of Michigan and Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio. Gonzalez retired after serving just two terms, rather than facing a main challenge.

There is no doubt that Trump is working to define the party in his own image with the intention of running for president in 2024. He does so with the same method he has always used in the game of politics: drawing pictures. stark contrasts and demand that others make a choice. This excludes any chance that the party could have got hold of itself after its defeat, or of swelling its ranks.

The idea of ​​politics is to win elections and then to lead by some kind of principle or philosophy. However, the game that Trump has drawn the GOP into is a trap that will doom him.

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan said so in May when he called on the party to forget Trump and return to Reaganism. After Ryan spoke, Representative Kevin McCarthy, the House Minority Leader, echoed the criticisms he had leveled at Trump after January 6 and said he was missing “the information that we have today “when he made his first statements. Now, instead of Trump, he blames House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the actions of the mob that Trump has assembled and urged to march on Capitol Hill. If there is a conflict between Reaganism and Trumpism over the soul of the Republican Party, McCarthy has admitted that Trump has won, at least for now, and Mike Pence is not even in the game. McConnell may want to bring the party back to the Reagan model, but there is no indication outside the Senate that he can move the GOP forward in his direction. Instead, he started accepting Trump favorites in some races. For now, he, like Pence, will have to keep an eye on whoever is really in charge.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/27/opinions/pence-mcconnell-reelection-trump-2024-dantonio/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos