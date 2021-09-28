Kyodo News Digest: September 28, 2021

The following is the latest list of news summaries selected by Kyodo News.

———-

North Korea fires what appears to be a ballistic missile (Japan)

TOKYO – North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile on Tuesday in the second such launch this month, with the projectile splashing into waters outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, government officials said. Japanese.

The South Korean military said North Korea fired an unidentified projectile around 6:40 a.m. into the sea off its east coast from a location inland.

———-

Japan to completely lift COVID-19 emergency measures this week

TOKYO – The Japanese government is preparing to completely lift the COVID-19 state of emergency currently covering Tokyo and 18 prefectures and a near-state of emergency for eight regions when they expire on Thursday, amid steadily declining numbers infections, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said his government would take a formal decision on Tuesday taking into consideration the advice of a panel of experts in infectious diseases and other fields. If lifted, it would be the first time since April 4 that none of the country’s 47 prefectures is in a state of emergency or a quasi-state of emergency.

———-

China vows to protect real estate market amid Evergrande woes

BEIJING – The central bank of China on Monday pledged to protect the “healthy development” of the country’s real estate market, as leading real estate developer China Evergrande Group faces a risk of default.

The remarks by the People’s Bank of China sparked speculation that President Xi Jinping’s leadership may implement measures to support the country’s real estate and financial markets, some dealers have said.

———-

Japanese prime minister expected to be decided in Kono-Kishida second round

TOKYO – The ruling party in Japan will likely choose its new leader, and therefore prime minister, in a run-off between vaccination minister Taro Kono and former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, according to a Kyodo News investigation conducted until Monday.

Of the four candidates in Wednesday’s Liberal Democratic Party presidential election, Kono is expected to win the largest share of the 764 votes at stake in the first round, but will fail to secure an absolute majority. Kishida will probably come second.

———-

South Korean court orders sale of Mitsubishi assets in wartime labor case

SEOUL – A South Korean court on Monday ordered the sale of the local assets of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., which had previously been seized by former plaintiffs in lieu of compensation in a time-trial forced labor lawsuit war they won against Japanese society, court officials said.

This is the first time that a South Korean court has ordered the sale of the assets of a Japanese company in connection with the show. If the assets are indeed liquidated, it will likely worsen the already frayed relationship with Japan, which is considering retaliatory measures.

———-

Princess Mako’s boyfriend returns to Japan from the United States to get married

TOKYO – Princess Mako’s boyfriend Kei Komuro returned to Japan for the first time in about three years from the United States, where he lives, on Monday to prepare for their wedding amid controversy over a dispute financial involving his mother.

Komuro, 29, is expected to hold a press conference with Emperor Naruhito’s niece after about two weeks of coronavirus quarantine and the two plan to register their marriage in October before starting a new life in the United States, where Komuro works at a law firm, sources familiar with the matter said.

———-

Biden receives COVID-19 booster injection after clearance for seniors

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Joe Biden received his coronavirus vaccine booster on Monday, after health officials last week approved a third injection of Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine for older, high-risk people.

“Recalls are important,” said the 78-year-old president, noting that “the most important thing we need to do is get more people vaccinated.”

———-

Sumo: the great champion and record holder Hakuho retires

TOKYO – Yokozuna Hakuho, winner of a record 45 major sumo tournament titles, informed the Japan Sumo Association on Monday of his decision to retire.

JSA chairman Hakkaku told a meeting that the grand champion announced his decision to call it a career, according to Hironori Yano, head of the JSA’s deliberative council in Yokozuna.