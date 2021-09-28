The water committee will hold its first meeting today – Journal





LAHORE: The first meeting of the National Water Policy Steering Committee formed in 2018 will be held in Islamabad on Tuesday (today). It will be chaired by Federal Minister of Water Resources Moonis Elahi.

The meeting was scheduled to take place on Friday, September 24, but had to be postponed due to the unavailability of some members.

In which will participate the secretaries of the ministries of water resources, energy, planning and development and finance, as well as the presidents of the Water and Electricity Development Authority (Wapda), of the National Disaster Management Authority and the Engineering Council, the meeting will discuss the main features of the national water policy, including its draft implementation framework.

A memorandum of understanding for the collaboration of the Ministry of Water Resources with the relevant provincial departments to ensure effective implementation of the policy will also be under consideration.

The committee was formed on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan at the first meeting of the National Water Council held on October 25, 2018 with instructions to submit within two weeks its recommendations on the proposals presented by the Ministry of Water. water and the representatives of Wapda regarding future investments, in particular the reinforcement of storage capacities, in the water sector.

The Steering Committee will also review the progress made on the agenda items of the October 25, 2018 meeting. These included the preparation of the regulatory framework for groundwater, transboundary water issues, institutional arrangements and the establishment of working sub-groups to finalize the framework for the implementation of the water policy.

Construction of Diamer-Basha and Mohmand dams, water problems relating to Sindh, allocation of 1,200 additional water cusecs to the city of Karachi (project K-IV), handing over of the Rainee canal and Darawat dam of Wapda to the government of Sindh, state of implementation of Nai The Gaj dam and the drain I, II and III of the right bank emissary, the approval of the command zones of the Kachhi PC-I canal, the study of flows environmental impact of the eastern rivers of the Punjab, etc. were also on the agenda for the last meeting.

Likewise, the proposals to increase the share of Gilgit-Baltistan and NFPP-IV from Rs4 billion to Rs6bn, increasing the share of GB from 1% to 6.56pc in the flood protection program, and management Integrated watersheds in the highland watersheds of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will also be reviewed.

Posted in Dawn, le 28 September 2021

