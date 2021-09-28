Donald Trump suggests he could be reinstated due to “huge” electoral fraud





Former President Donald Trump said “we’ll see what happens” when asked when the country “gets President Trump back” on Saturday. Trump is pictured at his “Save America” ​​rally in Perry, Georgia on September 25, 2021. Sean Rayford / Getty

Former President Donald Trump has suggested he could inexplicably be reinstated as president due to “massive voter fraud.”

In remarks to conservative media network Real America’s Voice, Trump apparently indicated that baseless conspiracy theories claim he will quickly regain the presidency if that is a possibility. Host Gina Loudon, who also served as the co-chair of the Women for Trump group, asked the former president when the country will “get President Trump back” at his rally in Perry, Georgia on Saturday.

“Well, we’ll see,” Trump replied. “There was a huge electoral fraud. And it’s being revealed daily and we’ll see what happens.”

Newsweek has contacted Trump’s office for comment.

No credible evidence of substantial electoral fraud has been uncovered in the 10 months since Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to President Joe Biden, when election results have long been certified and finalized . Trump has continued to fight the result although there is no legal way for him to be declared the winner or return to power without winning another election.

Trump said he was “looking back” to “find out what happened” in his interview on Saturday, while stressing that some states are “developing their rules and regulations” for the next election. The former president said Republican-backed efforts to change election laws on issues such as verifying ballot signatures and voter identification would have an impact on future elections.

“I think you’re going to be incredibly impressed with what’s going on and I think maybe with the next election,” said Trump, who has repeatedly hinted that he will be a candidate in 2024 without making a firm commitment. to introduce themselves.

Despite Trump’s claims he “won” in 2020, his lawyers failed to convince several judges he appointed amid dozens of unsuccessful court challenges in the aftermath of the election. The ex-president continued to claim that evidence shows massive fraud was a factor in his downfall, although no such evidence has been presented and further investigation has taken place. that confirm Biden’s victory.

The results of a controversial audit in Arizona’s Maricopa County, conducted at the behest of the Republican-controlled state Senate, revealed on Friday that Trump lost the county to Biden by a margin slightly larger than in the official results. Either way, bare-bones claims that the exercise provided evidence of fraud and calls for the “decertification” of the election persisted. Trump himself presented an extremely inaccurate summary of the results at his rally in Georgia.

“We won the Arizona forensic audit yesterday at a level you wouldn’t believe,” Trump told the crowd on Saturday. “They made the headlines that Biden wins in Arizona when they know it’s not true. He didn’t win in Arizona. He lost in Arizona based on forensic audit . “

