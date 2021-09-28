PM Modi on World Tourism Day: hospital and hotel business must go hand in hand

On September 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a short three-and-a-half-minute video on Indian health infrastructure and tourism on World Tourism Day. He stressed the importance of having a solid medical and health base in India. In his program, he also promoted the idea of ​​having more citizens vaccinated against Covid 19 as this will help attract tourism to the country.

He put forward the idea of ​​initiating and developing effective medical facilities in India to support and attract healthcare seekers living abroad. After explaining how Indian tourist destinations such as Himachal, Goa, Andaman Nicobar, Sikkim, Nepal are progressing in vaccinating their population against Covid 19 in their cities, he mentions that tourists prefer destinations with better sanitary and medical facilities. .

He amplified the caliber of Indian doctors by writing in his tweet: “Indian doctors are admired the world over for their dexterity. India is taking many initiatives to become a hub of medical tourism. While the pandemic has opened our eyes to improved healthcare aids, we now also understand that hospitals and hospitality must go hand in hand.

Indian doctors and health system are improving day by day. Our doctors have earned respect around the world. Even after being limited when it comes to medical infrastructure at the moment, foreigners travel to India to get the right treatment. After being treated, they happily return to their country and spread happiness.

Our vaccination program, its technology and the pharmaceutical sector have already made India respect in the health field. Moreover, when Ayushman Bharat aligns with the digital mission using advanced technology, people all over the world will be able to consult our qualified doctors.

In the midst of the Covid 19 pandemic, it has become more important than ever to have a better foundation for the healthcare system. Tourists feel safe traveling to countries with more people vaccinated and better health care.