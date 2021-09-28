In China, even the skipping rope is competitive, so parents pay for the lessons





BEIJING Chinese parents spend dearly on private lessons for their children to pass national math and language exams, the gateway to advancement and a better life.

Susan Zhang, a 34-year-old mother from the Chinese capital, is one of a small group that pays out a lot of money for jump rope lessons. She said she didn’t understand why her 6-year-old daughter Tangtang couldn’t do two jumps in a row after three months of trying. The girl needed professional help.

More than prowess on the playing field was at stake. In 2014, Chinese authorities introduced physical education requirements that included a national jumping rope exam for boys and girls in grades 1 through 6. year. To be successful, students must perform a minimum number of jumps per minute, and failure can stumble an otherwise promising academic trajectory. Senior officials see the activity as an affordable and inexpensive way to help build national sporting excellence, a priority for Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The higher bar has stimulated some entrepreneurs to the detriment of parents willing to take the plunge. Jump rope schools charge up to $ 50 an hour to teach children as young as 3 years old the mechanics of what has traditionally been a carefree childhood pastime. One recent afternoon, a handful of young children in matching yellow T-shirts bounced around a studio in front of floor-to-ceiling mirrors. A trio of instructors corrected technique and offered high-fives. Keep your elbows closer to your body! shouted a teacher. Upper! Jump higher! At Jump, a Chinese chain of jump rope academies, students from Beijing honed their skills in a recent class.

Sending her daughter to skip school last year was one of the wisest decisions I made in educating Tangtangs, Ms. Zhang said. His daughter is now a power skipping rope. As the competition for places in top universities grows fiercer, Chinese parents are locked in an educational arms race much like that of the United States Some parents in China’s largest cities spend up to half of their disposable income in tutoring and, in many cases, paying millions of dollars for closet-sized apartments just to live in sought-after school districts. Concerns about educational inequalities and the out of control costs of education have prompted Chinese authorities to put in place tough regulations to curb the for-profit education sector. Last month, a video of police breaking down a classroom door and arresting a tutor in front of 30 students in central Anhui province went viral. The government crackdown has enlisted elite police squads more accustomed to dismantling brothels and other places of bad repute. Authorities have so far held on to the jump rope schools. Beijing has called for hundreds of thousands of fitness centers to open and earlier this year launched a five-year national fitness program. Tools of the trade for preparing for jump rope exams: rope, stopwatch.

Liu Lei, a Beijing-based instructor at Jump, a national chain of jump rope schools, works from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. His only break is 20 minutes for lunch. The rest of the time, he rushes between places, leading group sessions and offering one-to-one lessons to children who are struggling to master skipping rope. There are too many students, Mr. Liu said. His employer added three more locations in Beijing last year. Most sign up to pass the exam, he said. Every school in China is required to administer annual jumping rope tests, assigning one of four grades: Fail, Pass, Good, and Excellent. Only students who receive a voucher or an excellent are eligible for the scholarships. Grade 1 boys and girls must be able to jump 17 times in one minute to be successful and 87 to receive a good grade. Boys must jump 99 times in one minute for an Excellent rating, but girls must reach 103. There are several missteps for beginners to overcome, said Mr. Liu, the Jump instructor, including hook feet, kicking feet, and a high hand and a low hand. Two that really stumble novices are the inability to jump and the feet still on the ground, he said. Zhang Xiaoli, the Beijing mother of a 6-year-old boy, heard about the jump rope school from a colleague. Ms. Zhang and her husband tried, but the boy still hadn’t learned until school started. After two months at Jump, she gave a testimonial: Her son hit the benchmark for a passing grade with an eye on even higher numbers. One recent weekday, she watched her son jump rope to a rhythmic soundtrack. Mr. Liu, skipping to the beat, instructed the boy and several others on the best way to time the jumps to clear the circular rope. Skipping classes is essential, Liu said, especially for students who want to achieve an Excellent grade. Skipping classes is essential, said a skipping rope instructor in Beijing.

Jump rope consultants have also landed in city parks. They include students who make money training children wherever there is open space. Zhang Qi, a 33-year-old fitness trainer, rebranded himself as a skipping rope instructor earlier this year to take advantage of the boom. In the garden of a residential community in Beijing’s Chaoyang District, a group of retired men recently gathered around a 5-year-old boy, sprinkling him with instructions. Lift your feet higher! the boy’s grandfather said, checking a stopwatch. As a crowd gathered to watch, the older man tried to demonstrate with a jump. Like that, he said. —Bingyan Wang contributed to this article. Write to Jonathan Cheng at [email protected]

