Old Guard Should Dominate National Snooker – Journal





KARACHI: The old guard is likely to dominate when the 46th NBP National Snooker Championship takes place at the Banks Sports Complex on Friday thanks to the attitude of the Pakistan Pool and Snooker Federation towards junior players.

The promising Ahsan Javaid and Mubashir Raza, ranked fifth and sixth respectively, were overlooked for the Asian Snooker Championship as well as the IBSF 6-Red Snooker World Cup in Qatar earlier this month; be denied international exposure.

Instead, Babar Masih, ranked eighth, and Haris Tahir, ranked ninth, were sent. Babar was a losing finalist in the IBSF event while Haris reached the semi-finals of the Asian Championships.

Ignoring deserving players on merit will affect their performance, a gaming official told Dawn on condition of anonymity.

The country’s first snooker event comes after a long hiatus, thanks to the tournament’s sponsorship by NBP for the first time. He has been a regular supporter of the game by hosting the NBP Ranking Snooker Championship for over a decade.

Details of the event were announced at a press conference held Monday at Karachi Gymkhana.

No less than 56 cueists will compete for the honors at the event which ends on October 11. Participants include 12 top players, six juniors, eight each from Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, four from Islamabad and two wild cards.

Two-time world champion Mohammad Asif, who beat another former national champion Shahid Aftab in last year’s final to win his fourth national crown, is the seed.

Groups:

A: Mohammad Asif (Punjab), Mohammad Shahzad (Punjab), Munawar Khaliq (Islamabad), Abdul Qadir Ashir (Balochistan), Owais Ullah (Punjab), Rambel Gul (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Abdul Sattar (Sindh).

B: Mohammad Sajjad (Punjab), Zubair Tahir (Punjab), Adil Khan (Balochistan), Sharjeel Mehmood (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Iftikhar Khan (Sindh), Saif Ullah (Punjab), Hamza Akbar (Punjab).

C: Shahid Aftab (Punjab), Ahsan Ramzan (Punjab), Aamir Sohail (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Waqar Ahmed (Islamabad), Farrukh Usman (Sindh), Mr. Aftab Baig (Balochistan), Hammad Hassan Shaikh (Punjab).

D: Mohammad Bilal (Punjab), Shaikh M. Mudasir (Punjab), Abdul Javed (Islamabad), Ali Hamza (Sindh), Imran Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Nadeem Gul (Punjab), Ahmad Shah (Balochistan).

E: Mohammad Ahsan Javaid (Punjab), Mohammad Ijaz (Punjab), Hiskail Bilal (Balochistan), Muzammil Malik (Punjab), Dr. Imran Qamar (Punjab), Umer Memon (Sindh), Shah Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).

F: Mubashir Raza (Punjab), Zulfiqar A. Qadir (Sindh), Saad Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Hamza Ilyas (Punjab), Umair Haider (Punjab), Bahadur Khan (Balochistan), Taufeeq Memon (Sindh).

G: Munhammad Naseem Akhtar (Punjab), Mohammad Saleem (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Faizan Ahmed (Sindh), Waseem Abbas (Punjab), Mr. Sattar Khan (Islamabad), Ibrahim Khan (Balochistan), Aamir Shahzad (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).

H: Babar Masih (Punjab), Haris Tahir (Punjab), Asjad Iqbal (Punjab), Sultan Mohammad (Sindh), Tanzeel Hussain (Balochistan), M.Yaqoob (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), M. Jawed Ansari (Sindh).

Posted in Dawn, le 28 September 2021

