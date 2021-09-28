Jokowi urged to reverse dismissal of 57 KPK workers





The polarization of society is seen to have been exploited by the power of a corrupt political elite. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has been urged to take an immediate position regarding the dismissal of 57 employees of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). Jokowi was asked to immediately reverse the dismissal of dozens of employees with integrity that had been carried out by the KPK leadership. “We urge President Joko Widodo to listen to the voices of students and other pro-democracy elements in reversing the dismissal of 57 KPK employees through the National Insight Test (TWK),” Public Virtue researcher said Tuesday. Mohamad Hikari Ersada in a statement. (28/9). He said President Jokowi should pay close attention to the findings of the National Human Rights Commission and the ombudsperson that were presented at the state palace. According to him, the conclusions of the two state institutions are more than sufficient to justify the decision of the head of government to cancel the dismissal of 57 employees of the KPK. “In the public interest. In addition, the latest KPK law places the president at the head of the KPK. The president therefore has the power to revoke the decision to dismiss 57 KPK officers,” he said. Hikari continued, the demonstration of elements of civil society and the student alliance (BEM SI) is a form of public trial that the president should pay attention to. The protest is seen as a form of concern to eradicate the corruption which continues to subside. “The eradication of corruption is of growing concern and the specter of the deterioration in the quality of Indonesian democracy today stems from the weakness of the KPK,” said Deputy Director of Public Virtue Anita Wahid. According to him, the power of a corrupt political elite network has taken advantage of the polarization of society by spreading accusations of the Taliban within the KPK to weaken the eradication of corruption. He said the charges were not nationalistic and were created to attack the credibility and integrity of KPK employees who have been courageous and honest. “The issue of Talibanism aims to undermine popular support, by scaring people who are afraid of the issue of terrorism,” said Gus Dur’s daughter. The KPK officially fired 57 employees who were found to be ineligible (TMS) on the basis of the TWK, including lead investigator Novel Baswedan. The termination takes effect on October 1, 2021. TWK is the process of transferring employees from KPK to the Civil State Apparatus (ASN) which has become controversial as it is seen as an effort to dispose of employees with integrity. The Ombudsman also noted numerous administrative flaws as well as a number of human rights violations by Komnas HAM. However, the KPK is considered to have rejected the findings of the mediator and Komnas HAM regarding the dismissal of employees. The KPK leadership only adhered to and hinted at the Supreme Court and Constitutional Court rulings which declared the implementation of the TWK to be legal. Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo has yet to take a stand on the controversy.

