New book shares full indictment against Donald Trump, his enablers and supporters





Brant J. Moore tries to rally the rest of America to reject Trumpist influence over nation in “Indictment”

GREENSBORO, Ga., Sept. 28, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – Longtime former Republican, financial contributor, and agent Brant J. Moore separates Trump’s presidency in this damning tale of his legacy titled “Indictment: of the Party of Lincoln and Reagan, GOP Devolvement into the Party of Trump “(published by Archway Publishing). It expresses the danger of electing a demagogue and sociopath to high office and the continued support of such a cult. anybody.

Each chapter of “Indictment” examines Trump’s lie and incompetence, denouncing his drift towards authoritarianism, his refusal to transfer power and his acts of treason. The book explains how the Trump presidency was a malignancy on the American body politic. Moore explains how this allowed and encouraged racism, dysfunction, incompetence, xenophobia, misogyny, corruption, fascist authoritarianism, and treacherous words and acts. He believes Trump’s presidency has metastasized to most Republican Party officials and most Trump voters, culminating in the U.S. Capitol insurgency on Jan.6, 2021.

“I have a keen interest in civic affairs and keep abreast of national and state political events. I have an undergraduate degree in political science and have worked on several political campaigns on a voluntary and paid basis,” he said. Moore said. He wants readers to understand “the need to defeat Trumpism no matter how long it takes.” “

“Indictment” is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Indictment-Party-Lincoln -Reagan-Devolvement-ebook / dp / B09FPP19DW.

Brant J. Moore’s “Indictment” Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 330 pages | ISBN 9781665707800 Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 330 pages | ISBN 9781665707794 Electronic book | 330 pages | ISBN 9781665707817 Available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble

The story continues

About the Author Brant J. Moore and his wife, Louise, are retired and live in Greensboro, Georgia. They were longtime conservative Republicans. Moore has volunteered and contributed financially to various Republican candidates over the years. In 1980, he professionally managed a campaign for a US House seat in Georgia. His business career included work in treasury management, business consulting and financial planning in several industries. Moore received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Industrial Relations and a Master of Business Administration with a specialization in Finance from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, partnered with Author Solutions, LLC, the world leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kinds, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach their desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Media contact

Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, press [email protected]

SOURCE ArchwayPublication

